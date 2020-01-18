The Lone Bellow is not one of those bands I listen to every day, but it is one of those bands I’ll always go out of my way to see on stage. Their live show is just that good. The folk group has a new album coming out Feb. 7 called “Half Moon Light,” and they’ll be playing a show March 4 at the Bluebird Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $25.
Be sure to catch The Lone Bellow live
Be sure to catch The Lone Bellow live | Pikes Pick
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
