In the desert of Colorado's southwest corner lies an academic hub that develops our understanding of the region's early settlers, the ancestral Puebloans.
Also, the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center near Cortez is home to a family of marmots. They've been known by researchers and citizen scientists as Mason, Jorah Marmot and Machu Pikachu.
They've been "the unofficial mascots" of the center, read a recent news release, "campus favorites for generations."
But since the coronavirus outbreak, the center has been closed. The furry friends have been off-limits.
Until now.
The center has set up a live video stream centered on the rocky piece of property where the marmots typically hang out.
"Along with a series of new webinars and distance learning tools," read the release, "the Marmot Cam is another new offering for the archaeological center aimed at keeping the connection between nature, humans, and history."
You might want to keep a tab open for the cam, checking in now and then for the critters you've been missing while cooped up at home. Find the cam at crowcanyon.org