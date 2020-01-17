Pop band Barenaked Ladies will bring its "Last Summer on Earth" tour to Denver this year.
The guys, responsible for such memorable hits as "One Week" and "If I Had $1,000,000," will perform at Red Rocks on June 23.
Fellow '90s bands Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will open the show.
Tickets are $45 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The much-loved Canadian group got together in 1988 and went on to be a staple of the '90s music scene with quirky and lightning fast lyrics. Other hits include "Brian Wilson," "It's All Been Done," "Pinch Me" and "The History of Everything," the theme song to "The Big Bang Theory."
"Fake Nudes," the group's 12th album, was released in 2017. A new album is expected to drop in May.