The Barbara Ellis Dance Studio will perform its 63rd annual “Rhythm of Life” production, featuring a variety of dance styles and performers from age 4 through 84.

Friday’s show will feature singing, acting and dancing performances, including ballet, hip-hop, jazz, contemporary and more — all over a span of two hours. This year, the production will also include a ballroom duo from Denver.

“It’s a full night of entertainment,” said Suzanne Dirscherl, co-director of the studio. “The show really moves too, great entertainment.”

While the studio has classes year-round, dancers have been preparing for the production since January.

The studio is built on family, with Ellis’ daughter and daughter-in-law working as co-directors of the studio.

If you go What: "Rhythm of Life" by the Barbara Ellis Dance Studio When: 6 p.m. Friday Where: Ent Center Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N Nevada Ave. Price: $25; 719-255-8181; entcenterforthearts.org

“There’s so many behind-the-scenes people that do it so quietly and help us make it a wonderful production every year,” Dirscherl said. “A big part of that being our families who support us.”

The studio is gradually changing, as founder Ellis is shifting the responsibility of the studio to her daughter, Dirscherl, and her sister-in-law.

“The biggest takeaway from this is not trying to change what’s been built but just continuing to make it grow and be better,” Dirscherl said.

“The shoes that I have to fill, and allow myself to still be me, are big, and the pressure of that is big because her reputation is so wonderful and has been for so many years.”

The studio boasts the motto “for the love of dance” — meaning the studio welcomes all, Dirscherl said.

“Her passion and her love and her direction has always been that we welcome everyone and it’s just open, very family oriented,” she said of her mother.

“We just feel very strongly that family, whether it’s a dance studio family or a blood family, working together and playing together keeps us together.”