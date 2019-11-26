‘Bandstand’
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $38-$108; pikespeakcenter.com
“Bandstand” didn’t play on Broadway for long, but the show is living on via its inaugural national tour.
One member of the cast, Roxy York, is happy that more will get to see the show, which played for just over a year.
Set in 1945, the story follows Donny Novitski as he returns home to Cleveland after serving in World War II. When NBC announces a national singing competition, akin to a radio “American Idol,” Donny pulls together a band made up of veterans. The experience helps Donny, and others around him, process the aftermath of the war.
“People buy tickets for it and don’t quite know what to expect,” said York, who plays Mrs. June Adams, the mother of one of the leads.
The musical has nothing to do, for example, with the long-running TV show “American Bandstand,” hosted by Dick Clark.
York explains it this way: “It’s really a celebration of our veterans post World War II.”
“It’s an actual true love letter to post World War II and not in the usual way we see it,” she added. “In other movies or plays, it’s like it’s got an Instagram filter on it. The men are all looking spiffy and the women have great hair.”
While there is some of that in “Bandstand,” which opened in 2017, the show also goes beyond the pretty picture of the mid-1940s.
“There was a whole generation of men going through something traumatic and nobody was allowed to talk about it,” York said. “Even today, you don’t know if you should talk about it. You don’t know if you should say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”
In “Bandstand,” the characters talk about it all, through words and music.
The show appealed to York because only one actor played Mrs. June Adams for the duration of its Broadway run, making her the second to have the role.
“I liked the idea of tackling a role no one has any expectations for,” she said. “It gave me the opportunity to bring my own take and own opinions to it.”
York has a unique take. Her grandfather served in WWII. She keeps a photo of him in her “Bandstand” script. And she dedicated the show to her sister, who is serving in the Army.
“This has reminded me to love her as hard as I can and thank her as much as I can,” York said of her sister.
She described her character as the “comedic relief” in the show, though she also has a straightforward solo in the second act called “Everything Happens.”
“It’s fun to be the one who is getting the good jokes in and still have something poignant to say,” she said.
There’s a good mix of emotion in the high-energy “Bandstand,” which originally was directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, who also worked on “Hamilton.” So you can expect some top-notch dance moves.
“When we see people afterward, they say, ‘I feel like I had a moving and emotional experience,’” York said. “But they also leave tapping their toes and humming something.”
They leave, she said, getting the “best of all the theater experiences.”
The Nutcracker’
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $46-$68; pikespeakcenter.com
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is pairing up with the Oklahoma City Ballet to bring the music and dance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” to the stage. Associate conductor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Thomas Wilson will lead the score with help from the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale.
‘Petite Nutcracker’
When: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Where: Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
Price: $3; danceinthesprings.com
There’s “The Nutcracker.” And then there’s the shorter show. The Colorado Youth Ballet will present a 20-minute version of the holiday classic. The performance is a great way to introduce children of all ages to the ballet. Proceeds go to Hope and Home, a nondenominational Christian charity that actively supports foster families all across the Front Range.
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette