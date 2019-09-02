Getting up before the sun to watch 78 hot air balloons rise up and away over Labor Day Weekend is worth it, said Kate Hume, as she and her family gazed in awe at the view enfolding at Memorial Park early Monday morning.
Her 7-year-old son, Austin, wholeheartedly agreed.
“They are cool,” he said.
“But penguins can’t fly,” he exclaimed, pointing at a giant inflated penguin balloon floating over his head.
They can — during the three-day hot air extravaganza held annually in Colorado Springs.
Joining Mr. Penguin this year were a frog, a dragon, a scarecrow, a giant heart and other fun, colorful shapes, as Mother Nature cooperated and lift off occurred all three days of the festival.
#labordayliftoff in #coloradosprings pic.twitter.com/sdsvK8t6uQ— Debbie Kelley (@inkywoman) September 2, 2019
The balloon glows on Saturday and Sunday evenings were not as successful. Windy conditions led to the cancellation of balloons being illuminated Saturday, while lightning caused the field to be evacuated Sunday night. Balloons did “glow” with propane briefly, for about 15 minutes Sunday.
And balloons this year were not permitted to do the traditional “Splash and Dash,” in which balloons lift off from Memorial Park and sink down over Prospect Lake to slightly wet the bottom of the baskets before rising skyward again.
The presence of blue-green algae, which is fatal to dogs and can make people sick, has halted activity, such as wading, swimming, boating and paddle boarding, in Prospect Lake and other bodies of water in the area.
The schedule alteration didn’t dampen the spirits of balloonists.
“It hasn’t changed the event a great deal,” said Albuquerque, N.M. pilot Hank Humiston, who commandeers a balloon named Flameboyant 2.
But, “Most of the pilots are like little boys in a mud puddle, and they’re disappointed about it,” quipped his wife, Deb.
The “gorgeous scenery” with Pikes Peak as a backdrop for balloonists makes up for it, said Humiston.
Toting blankets, coffee and doughnuts, thousands of balloon gazers filled Memorial Park Monday, the last day of the festival.
Balloons started leaving the ground around 7 a.m., and by 7:35 a.m., half of the 78 participants were in the air, driven southeast by slight winds.
It was the first time Bob and Debbie Sweeney, who just moved to Colorado Springs from Los Angeles, attended the event.
“We heard about it yesterday; it’s amazing,” said Debbie Sweeney.
“To be so close to the balloons launching is great,” said Bob Sweeney.
Added his wife: “This is one of the things we love about Colorado Springs — there’s so many things to do.”