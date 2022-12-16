One could say Brayden Lark stumbled into ballet, if such an ungraceful image wasn’t the last thing that comes to mind after you meet the nimble pre-teen, and especially after you see him dance.
Leaping and twirling to a silent song, his feet whispering over the floor of the studio space at Colorado Ballet Society in Colorado Springs, it’s clear this beaming 11-year-old is moving to the beat of his muse.
Once Brayden finds a pursuit he likes, he’s “always been one who will go home and teach himself,” said his father, Brandon Lark, 44. “It’s amazing to me how quickly he’s caught on to it and how well he does with dance overall. To be able to see him perform on the stage is quite an honor.”
To be able to see him perform on stage, from stage at the Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center?
Well that’s a special Christmas gift indeed.
“I love that my dad’s doing (the show) with me,” said Brayden, who’s second year dancing in the Colorado Ballet Society’s local twist on “The Nutcracker,” Tuesday and Wednesday, will be his father’s first. “It’s kind of fun ‘cause I’m the only person in my family that did dance until my dad started getting into it. It’s just very nice having somebody in the ballet world with me.”
Brayden discovered his calling two years ago when he noticed the dancers at a studio near where he was taking gymnastics.
“I saw them. I tried to start doing those skills, and it just seemed so fun to me,” he said, through an ear-to-ear smile, breathless with glee.
The Lark family is no stranger to the world, and demands, of body toning and athletics. Brayden’s older sister and brother are accomplished soccer players, and Brandon and his wife, Sandee, own the Springs’ Lions Lair Pro Gym, off Garden of the Gods Road.
“I think even though he was very good at soccer — he was playing a couple years older than his group — he wanted to do something different than his siblings,” Brandon said of Brayden. “And he definitely liked the more artistic expression type of stuff.”
It was that artistic side that partly drew Brandon to ballet. Like his wife and Brayden’s mom, Sandee, he’s a bodybuilder. Unlike Sandee, Brandon is not an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness pro.
“I’m just an amateur. She’s the pro in the family,” Brandon said.
When the Colorado Ballet Society started offering a free introductory class for men last year, Brandon decided to take the plunge.
Even before Brayden got into ballet, his dad had been considering such a course, not uncommon in the bodybuilding world for those looking to step up their grace and poise game (just ask Arnold Schwartzenegger).
He was the only adult male in a class that originally drew just a half dozen attendees.
“When Brandon signed up we were kind of surprised, but happily surprised, that someone would be willing to take that step, especially at his age,” said Kate Walsh Honea, artistic director for Colorado Ballet Society. “But I think you can tell he is a very athletic guy. He takes that very seriously.
Ballet isn’t only a physical challenge, Brandon said.
“It’s also challenging mentally in aspects you generally don’t get at work, things that you do as an executive,” said Brandon, who also serves as president of Great Southwestern Construction in Castle Rock, a nationwide contractor that builds high-voltage-power networks. “Yes you have to think quickly at some stuff, but it’s nowhere near the same pace as you do in ballet in dance, and matching coordination with remembering routines and different stuff like that.”
For Brayden, ballet also provided a similar challenge — one he’d been craving. And the instructors at CBS quickly picked up on the fact they had a new student who was hungry to learn.
“I just noticed his personality first off, and I was, like, ‘Wow this little boy has such a personality.’ But then I started watching him in class and saw how talented he was as a dancer … at a very young age,” said Walsh Honea, who with her husband, Dex Honea, took over CBS in 2021. “I was just super impressed with Brayden. I knew right away I had to keep him inspired and keep him here at Colorado Ballet Society.”
Brayden was cast in several roles in last year’s seasonal performance of “A Colorado Nutcracker,” a spin on the classic holiday ballet that fast-forwards the setting to the late 19th century, and relocates it to the Springs and a holiday party at Glen Eyrie Castle hosted by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer and his wife, Queenie.
As he did last year, Brayden dances multiple roles this year including that of Fritz, the “bratty younger brother of Clara,” who in the Colorado version is among a group of orphaned children being hosted by The Palmers.
His father takes on the role of Dr. Henry Watt, Gen. Palmer’s personal physician. He and his son appear together on stage during the opening grand party scene. “We love how there’s the family connection,” Walsh Honea said. “They’re a special family here at CBS and we’re very proud of both of them.”