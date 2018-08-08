“Ballers” Season 4 Preview: The Rock invades the west coast
Cast: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, Brittany S. Hall, Russell Brand
Airdate, time: The fourth season of “Ballers” premieres this Sunday on HBO
Season four synopsis: Spencer (Dwayne Johnson) and Joe (Rob Corddry) acquire an extreme-sport agency which partners them up with an over the top character named Lance (Russell Brand). Ricky (John David Washington) sets down roots in LA with Amber (Brittany S. Hall) and their daughter, but finds himself yearning for something else. Charles (Omar Benson Miller) struggles with his job as he begins his tenure as GM of the Rams.
The season four game plan: This season starts off with Spencer and his pal Joe having the rare opportunity to get ahead. Expect celebrity cameos, crazy antics and several bold moves from Spencer and company. In honor of Broncos great John Elway, here are my seven spoiler free takeaways from the start of season four.
1. The cameos in the fourth season are a bit different from seasons past. Calais Campbell (who is actually bigger than Dwayne Johnson) is the most visible athlete, but most cameos in the first three episodes are from recognizable character actors. Viewers are sure to notice Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters,” “Congo”), Grace Zabriskie (“Big Love”), and “that guy” actor Kevin Durand (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”).
2. The gangs all here at the start of the season. Every major character from the last three seasons is present at the open, with everyone feeling good. Ricky is a dad, Charles is a GM, and business is going well for Joe and Spencer. But we all know the good times can’t possibly last.
3. A high school prospect, who will remind many of Cam Newton, looks to be an important storyline this season. Or maybe it’s his mother, who Spencer is attracted to, will be the important storyline.
4. We meet Russell Brand’s character, Lance, early on. He runs an extreme sports company. He’s a welcome shift in gears. Brand adds humor and talks fast. Lance and Spencer couldn’t be more different, which makes for some interesting interactions between the two.
5. Spencer has two momentous issues to deal with this season. One is amazingly positive, the other devastatingly negative. I won’t give anything away but both look to impact Spencer like no season before.
6. Joe and Spencer usually deal with football players, but getting into business with an extreme sports company widens their reach. A surfer (A surfer!) provides an important plot line for this season.
7. We learn a lot more about Spencer this season, particularly his relationship with his older brother. I don’t remember this sibling, who was a quarterback, ever being mentioned before. Introducing this important person from Spencer’s life adds a lot of depth to his character.
That’s all I can say without giving anything away and I refuse to play spoiler. The fourth season of “Ballers” gets off to a strong start and I’m looking forward to seeing how things turn out.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.