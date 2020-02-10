Backstreet's Back, all right.
The popular '90s boy band will roll their "DNA World Tour" in to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village near Denver on Aug. 19.
Tickets are $42 to $250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Their ninth album, "DNA," was released a year ago, with the singles "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and "Chances."
AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell became a household name with their vocal harmonies in their self-titled 1996 debut album. Their hits include "I Want it That Way," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," "Shape of My Heart," “Quit Playin' Games (With My Heart)” and “I'll Never Break Your Heart."