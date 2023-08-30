Citing insufficient fundraising, the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective at City Auditorium on Tuesday terminated its two-year memorandum of understanding with the city of Colorado Springs, halting progression on renovating the 100-year-old building and relinquishing the nonprofit organization’s use of the facility for events.

“We still passionately believe in our vision of a community cultural center, preserving our past and preparing for future community use,” said President and CEO Linda Weise.

But fundraising did not meet expectations and has fallen far short of projections, she said.

The collective, which formed in 2020 specifically to operate the city auditorium as a venue and orchestrate extensive remodeling of the building at 221 E. Kiowa St., two years ago agreed to raise $53 million.

But the project cost grew last year to $85 million.

To date, the collective raised just under $4 million, Weise said, which includes $2.5 million from an allocation of federal pandemic-relief funds that former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers earmarked when the agreement was struck in 2021.

City leaders also contributed $250,000 last year for operating funds.

“I’ve not been able to raise a lot of the capital dollars because corporate, institutional, foundations and individual donors are challenged to contribute to a municipally owned building without significant conversations with the municipality,” Weise said.

Dollars raised have paid for pre-construction work, including design, development and testing for the building’s transformation, she said.

The decision to “pause” the deal came after an Aug. 17 meeting with city officials, in which the collective sought a new agreement with additional operational and capital funding from the city, said Weise, who for her work on the project was named on Aug. 15 Business Leader of the Year by the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

Weise said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who was sworn into office in June, told her the administration “cannot engage in this conversation at this time,” as it “did not align with his priorities.”

Ryan Trujillo, the city’s deputy chief of staff, said the project was important to the city’s previous mayor, John Suthers, and “it’s important to the current administration.”

“We’ve been operating in good faith under the MOU,” Trujillo said.

A clause in the second amendment to the memorandum of understanding stated that additional operating dollars could be designated at the discretion of the city, a conversation Weise hopes will be on the table in the future.

City ownership limits grants and other donations, Weise said.

Philanthropic organizations have backed other municipal facilities in the past, Trujillo said.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Although the size and scope of this project has limited some of the interest from philanthropic organizations,” he said.

Construction to turn the century-old building into a cultural community hub with performance areas, a restaurant, bar and coffee shop, and offices was to have started in January.

The memorandum of understanding was twice amended to change deadlines and the amount of money required to be raised. If the collective realized what was called an “ambitious” project, the nonprofit would have assumed ownership of the building, which in 1995 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places for its “Classic Revival” architecture.

Trujillo said the city has stood by the terms of the memorandum of understanding and executed its portion.

“It was a great vision that didn’t necessarily meet the fundraising anticipated by the collective,” he said. “We’re back to the drawing board.”

The collective will vacate the premises on Nov. 1, Weise said. The organization has been operating a culinary workforce program, with 36 students trained since February and now working in the community, she said.

An early childhood education program has trained more than 300 educators who work in classrooms.

Also continuing to be held offsite is a creative technology apprenticeship program, a first of its kind in the state, according to Weise, which includes theater production tech and media arts.

Events scheduled through October are on as planned, Weise said, including the final Coroner’s Halloween “Aud” Ball.

Events also have not generated as much income as projected, according to the organization’s August quarterly report.

From February 2022 to July 26, 2023, the auditorium hosted 182 events, from musical performances and roller derbies to Juneteenth and Chinese New Year celebrations, with actual revenue from user fees of just over $99,000. The anticipated revenue from user fees was $455,000.

Weise cites reduced capacity by the city fire department due to the condition of the building as one of the reasons.

Also, in the past “inherited users,” who have regularly rented the facility for activities, donated fees for costs such as set up and operations. The cost to do so per event is $2,500, Weise said, and the organization has tried to negotiate and accommodate organizers unable to pay the full amount.

“This building has been a line item for 40 years for our city’s mayors, and there was an opportunity with the American Rescue Plan Act dollars to say this is important,” Weise said. “We’ve demonstrated the need, the proof of concept, the vision. We know what it’s going to take.”

She mentions the $57 million that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is spending to renovate its theater complex, which benefited from a $260 million bond initiative voters passed in 2021 to fund infrastructure projects across metro Denver.

“Cities do this kind of work all the time,” she said. “It takes a lot of problem-solving and the right people around the table committed to a long-term solution to the vibrancy of downtown.”