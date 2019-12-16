It's the earworm you love to loathe. Or, perhaps you actually do love it.
"Baby Shark Live!" will stop by Pikes Peak Center on March 19. Tickets start at $33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Fans will watch Baby Shark and his buddy Pinkfong as they travel into the sea, all to a soundtrack that includes the songs "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie" and "Monkey Banana Dance."
Fans will remember the song "Baby Shark," which landed at No. 32 on the Billboard charts and had a 17-week streak in the top 50. The accompanying dance video has more than 4 billion views and is the fifth most-viewed in YouTube history.