One of the greatest boy bands of the early 2000s is back together for a tour.

The R&B group B2K will bring its "The Millennium Tour" to Pepsi Center in Denver on May 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.

Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V also will perform.

B2K's eponymous debut album was released in 2002, and the group went on to have a string of hit singles, including "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Uh Huh," "What a Girl Wants" and "Why I Love You."

The group disbanded around 2004. 

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

A&E and features reporter

Load comments