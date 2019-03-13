One of the greatest boy bands of the early 2000s is back together for a tour.
The R&B group B2K will bring its "The Millennium Tour" to Pepsi Center in Denver on May 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V also will perform.
B2K's eponymous debut album was released in 2002, and the group went on to have a string of hit singles, including "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Uh Huh," "What a Girl Wants" and "Why I Love You."
The group disbanded around 2004.