Sometimes all you want is a happy ending.
English author Jane Austen knew it. Her 1811 novel “Sense and Sensibility” centers on the Dashwood sisters — practical, staid Elinor and wildly romantic Marianne. As they are forced to move from an estate to a cottage, along with their widowed mother and younger sister, the teens ride life’s roller coaster and experience a gamut of emotions, not the least of which are love and heartbreak.
Pine Creek High School’s award-winning Creek Theatre will mount “Sense and Sensibility,” based on Austen’s classic book. It runs Thursday through Saturday at the high school.
Director and theater teacher Michele Messenger read through three adaptations of the book before landing on the right one, with its more playful air and comic relief, a script more in tune with the 1995 movie starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.
“We really are looking at Elinor as sense and Marianne as sensibility,” Messenger said. “There’s a theme of people can change and compromise and see the other side of things. Eventually Elinor comes to see part of the romantic sensibility of her sister, and Marianne comes to find there’s more to being sensible than she thought. It ultimately leads them each to their own happy endings, which may or may not have been as they originally anticipated.”
Messenger thought a period piece would be ideal, with its old-fashioned costumes, English dialect and reminder that no matter who you are and when you lived, we mostly all go through the same things, such as problems with communication, love, money and family.
“We throw a bunch of technology in these days, but it’s still relationships with sisters, parents, love relationships,” Messenger said. “I tell kids you can sum up ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with it’s a failure to communicate. This has some of that, too.”
Senior Allie Seibel will star as Elinor, a dream come true after she watched the 1995 film and went on to tear through Austen’s novels during the pandemic. She’s found common ground with her character, such as Elinor’s inner strength and ability to keep herself together.
“Elinor’s humor is subtle, but it’s there,” Seibel said. “I’m very vocal about what I’m feeling sometimes, but I also saw myself in her relationship with her younger sister. I don’t have siblings, but I have friends who act like my siblings. I feel like the older, mature person there. I’m inspired by how she stays strong by everything that challenges her.”
Seibel loves Austen’s ability to make the reader believe in happy endings and the existence of true love.
“And she’s so funny for someone who lived 200 years ago,” Seibel said. “I love how her characters feel like real people. They’re good and bad. Happy endings triumph. We don’t see enough of that in media these days.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270