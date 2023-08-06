Sculptor Senga Nengudi finds inspiration in the overlooked people, places and objects many would ignore.

Pantyhose, sand, heroin addicts, a freeway underpass, a corny joke, an action verb — these are a few of her muses over more than five decades of work. She takes these bits and pieces, her curiosities and inspirations, and animates them through movement, dance, performance art, film and photos, often in collaboration with other artists, before the sometimes ephemeral works disintegrate.

Her hope is to trigger viewers into seeing themselves in a new way.

“That’s why I often use found objects or very fundamental materials, like tape or pantyhose, that are so common,” said Nengudi, 79. “Everyone can take this thing that everyone thinks is one way and transform it into something else. My message is everyone can find their poetic self. We all have the transformative ability in us.”

A Colorado Springs resident since 1989, Nengudi’s long career, which includes being part of the Black Arts Movement in New York City and Los Angeles in the ’60s and ’70s, has catapulted her into the national and international spotlight time after time. Her work is collected privately and also by museums around the globe, and she was recently gifted the Nasher Prize, a prestigious international award given annually to an artist who has made a deep impact in contemporary sculpture.

“I don’t think people realize the art star in their midst in Colorado,” said Think 360 Arts for Learning Executive Director Daisy McGowan, who previously worked as director of the Galleries of Contemporary Art at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Nengudi spent 14 years teaching installation art, artists of color, women of color and other ethnic studies courses at the college, and in 2015 the gallery hosted an eponymous exhibit of hers before it traveled to five other venues around the country.

“She defines boundaries. She was ahead of her time in so many ways,” McGowan said. “I’ve always been impressed with her determination to make the work she feels called to make. And to do that in collaboration with others that’s so generous and open.”

Despite her vast contribution to the art world, Nengudi’s work wasn’t widely recognized for more than half of her career: “She has only come to wider attention more recently, and her achievements find powerful reverberations in contemporary art,” reads the Nasher Sculpture Center website.

Nengudi, who is still “starry-eyed” over the honor, finds the delayed acknowledgment gratifying.

“Back in the day, none of us were acknowledged,” she said. “We knew we existed, but in the larger picture we didn’t. That recognition is amazing, as well as how it comes — that they had jurors around the world and my name kept coming up. I was shocked. It meant a lot that my peers even knew I existed.”

The “we” she references is Studio Z, a merry band of 10 to 15 artists and musicians she worked with in L.A. in the ’70s. They would each bring ideas to the table and come together to bring the pieces to fruition.

“We were all in this thriving, throbbing energy together to push the agenda,” Nengudi said.

One such forward-thinking collaboration was Nengudi’s famous 1978 “Ceremony for Freeway Fets,” a one-time performance under an L.A. freeway. She and the other artists embodied clarinetists, drummers, flautists, dancers and more, pirouetting and gyrating in the gritty urban space decorated by Nengudi’s pantyhose sculptures while cars rushed by.

Nengudi once described the work as an attempt to approximate “an African village,” according to a 2021 story on the Art in America website. Only photos exist to document the experience.

“That this makeshift community’s vibrancy is still palpable from photos alone is a testament to Nengudi and her collaborators’ ability to mine radiant energy from even the most mundane things,” writes Art in America’s Alex Greenberger.

Interspersed throughout her group exhibits are solo shows, including the collection of “fabric spirits” she created in the early ’70s while living in New York City. Inspired by the groups of heroin addicts she saw on the city’s sidewalks, she cut human-shaped bodies out of flag material and hung them from fire escapes, fences and staircases, where they’d flicker in the breeze.

“A person who does heroin, they never fall down,” Nengudi said. “There’d be groupings of people like a forest. It was a choreographed piece — they’d lean this way and that way. I was intrigued looking at that as movement, but also as lost spirits.”

In her “R.S.V.P.” series, another well-known body of work inspired by her first pregnancy, she stuffed used pantyhose with sand, knotted it, and stretched it across corners, walls and floors. The resulting sculptures resembled bodies or body parts: limbs, breasts, buttocks, wombs.

“I was in awe of how the body can make those adjustments from expanding to usually going back into form,” she said. “And not only the physicality of it, but the emotional side of it, with hormones and all that. This idea of expansion and resilience.”

Nengudi remembers it was a solo show in New York City in 2005 that finally garnered a buzz around her work.

“It’s art history. Whatever someone does that’s different, it takes about 20 years for everybody else to catch up,” Nengudi said. “Then the racial scene kind of changed. They wanted to embrace artists of color, so there was that kind of opening. It didn’t come easy. They didn’t say welcome in.”

Creative roots

What came first — the performance artist or the dancer? Or are they the same?

For Nengudi, one beget the other. Her first love was dance, ballet in particular, though she also always made art in the wings. Two seminal moments stand out from her childhood: the time she presented a dog sculpture made from clay to her elementary school, and the time she sat in the lap of a life-size sculpture of Jesus at Clifton’s Cafeteria in L.A.

“This whole concept of 3D really set into me,” Nengudi said. “I really liked the idea you can touch things that are 3D.”

After training at Lester Horton’s famous dance studio in West Hollywood as a teen, she arrived at California State University in the mid-’60s with a choice to make: dance or art. She decided to major in art and minor in dance.

“It was a whole thing about physicality,” she said. “If you’re a dance person, it’s only going to go so far. If you’re an artist, you can be an artist until you’re 100. But I love dance. I love movement.”

A trip to Japan in 1966 exposed her to “happenings,” an experimental style of performance art by young Japanese artists. It inspired her to blend creative mediums together.

“These were artists who would take something else they liked to do,” Nengudi said, “and instead of doing their art they’d play violin, or instead of art they’d do a dance or they’d have an ensemble of friends and do different things they’d normally not do. That I could use all these other things that interested me in this form excited me.”

She and her husband and children moved to the Springs from L.A. more than 30 years ago when the gangs got too charged up for their liking, especially as their two sons entered their teen years. She’d also wanted to try a smaller city.

One of her earliest contributions to the Springs arts community was Sankofa, an African dance and drumming ensemble. Though the group is no longer active, it was a joy to share her culture with others.

“You could be here and people would accept you for what you were,” Nengudi said. “They didn’t look over your shoulder to see what you were doing artwise. They gave you your freedom. When I first moved here it wasn’t as diverse as it is now. I wanted to enrich this community, but one thing I liked is I felt free to go. I could do work here and exhibit it other places. I wasn’t dependent on showing work here.”

Making art never stops

These days Nengudi channels her muses in a retail space turned art studio in a strip mall next to a boxing gym and liquor store. Found objects and other materials are scattered throughout, including some of her cut-out “fabric spirits” and a box of sand she likes to play with when she needs to shift her mood. She also recently hosted an art class for kids.

“She’s influenced lot of younger artists in my generation and the generation prior to me,” said JD Sell, a painter and museum preparator at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. He studied with Nengudi at UCCS and helps her with exhibits.

Sell appreciates the way Nengudi holds tightly to her vision.

“Choosing to prioritize the work and how it’s made and how it feels truest to you and staying true to that no matter what obligations or parameters come up,” he said. “She lives that and works that in her practice.”

Her days are still spent in a creative bubble, as she continues to make new work and exhibit older works across the country, including a long-term eponymous exhibit at Dia Beacon in New York that opened in May.

And performance art is still part of her repertoire, most recently in February at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, where she and a friend worked on “Tying & Un-Tying,” a piece about aging and “what does it look like when you’re almost at the end of the trail.”

That might or might not be the case for Nengudi, but one thing is certain — her commitment to create will never fizzle. Underneath the grit it took to build and sustain such a renowned career is a simple motivating factor.

“The art itself is so nurturing and exciting,” Nengudi said. “I love doing it. That’s the main thing.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270