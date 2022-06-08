People are often surprised to learn Vanessa Collier describes herself as shy and introverted.
Those labels don’t skew with the vibrant and charismatic blues, soul and funk singer and saxophone player they see come alive on stage. And not only does she engage with the audience, but her songs dig deep and often reveal her soft human underbelly.
“I haven’t put some on stage yet because they’re still too personal to share,” Collier said in an interview from the road. “I do share a lot about life. There’s no point in pretending I don’t have struggles or happiness. People connect to you if you’re real or open about your own life.”
Collier and her band will perform Thursday at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center.
It was love at first sound for Collier and the sax. She remembers coming home after school in fourth grade and turning on the sitcom “Two of a Kind, starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. When their father on the show played tenor sax in the attic, she was captivated.
“I was drawn in by the sound,” she said. “I begged my mom for six to eight months to rent one, and she finally caved.”
Good thing, as Collier’s elementary and middle school band teachers told her mom the young girl had a talent unlike most, and urged her to get private lessons. In middle school she began studying with Chris Vadala, the go-to sax player for the likes of Chuck Mangione, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. And in eighth grade, she joined a combo and started making money gigging for weddings and other events.
After high school, she graduated from Berklee College of Music, and picked up a job singing backup and playing sax and percussion for famous blues guitarist Joe Louis Walker. He eventually encouraged her to go do her own thing, and off she went, touring the globe and releasing four albums, beginning with 2014’s “Heart, Soul & Saxophone,” and her last, “Heart on the Line,” in 2020.
In May, she won contemporary blues female artist of the year at the Blues Music Awards, on top of two previous wins for horn player of the year in 2019 and 2020.
Collier stands out not only because of her sax skills, but also her great big voice. She’d always sing around the house as a kid, but was too scared to sing in public. Her mom convinced her to take lessons, something she still does today.
“Blues music is about singing your truth,” Collier said. “You’re singing your way out of whatever you’re feeling — anger or anguish, whatever it is, it can come out. When I listen to old blues records, they’re singing about their life. What I love about it today is it takes you out of selfies and social media. It comes from a real place.”
