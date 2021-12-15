It started with The Monkees.

Ron McNeil watched endless reruns of the 1960s sitcom starring a rock and pop band of the same name. And then he found The Beatles, and the heavens opened.

“My older sisters had Monkees and Beatles records,” McNeil said. “I borrowed them and never gave them back. Ever since I could walk and talk, I was into them.”

He put in hours listening to the foursome, trying to pick out chords and decipher who was singing what. It was an obsession, but he harbored no thoughts that one day he could craft a career around his Beatles love. That is, until his dad took him to the Broadway musical revue “Beatlemania” in the late ‘70s. The seed was planted.

IF YOU GO What: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Price: $30-$50; axs.com, pikespeakcenter.com

“That’s what got me thinking not only could I play the music for fun, but I could do it for a living,” McNeil said.

Some years later, McNeil nailed his John Lennon impersonation and went off in search of a Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison to round out his new band, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. The guys began playing clubs and bars around Los Angeles in 1997, and when Las Vegas came calling, McNeil realized they needed to do more than just throw on some costumes and sing Beatles songs. They developed dialogue and jokes, added video and found an Ed Sullivan impersonator who reenacts the band’s 1964 debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The group has gone on to perform around the world and won an Emmy Award for their 2013 PBS special, “The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.”

They’ll perform Thursday at Pikes Peak Center.

The show begins with The Beatles’ Sullivan show performance, then moves on to the group’s more psychedelic era, featuring music from the 1967 albums “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Magical Mystery Tour.” It all ends with the band’s 1970 breakup heard around the world.

“Their music was about peace and love and relationships,” McNeil said. “As long as those themes are relevant in the world, people will enjoy the music. It wasn’t negative music, it was positive music.”

One of McNeil’s favorite parts of the show is crooning Lennon’s 1971 song “Imagine” from the album of the same name. No, it’s not technically a Beatles song, but he couldn’t help himself from including it.

“It’s so important to John’s message to peace and love in the world, and ironically, how he was murdered so brutally,” he said. “The contrast was worth putting in the show. Everyone gets their phones or lighters out.”

There’s no denying the world’s seemingly enduring love for The Beatles. McNeil is asked repeatedly why the music holds up so well and keeps attracting new fans.

“The only thing I can come up with is it’s good, whatever good means,” he said. “We see a lot of kids at the show. People say kids don’t know good music, but they do. It just takes longer for them to find it and latch onto it.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270