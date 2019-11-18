Those popular siblings are coming back to Colorado.
The folk rock band The Avett Brothers will perform July 10-12 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. G Love and Special Sauce will open the show July 10 and Mark Lanegan will open July 12. The opening act for July 11 hasn't been announced.
Tickets are $59.95 to $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-020-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The brothers' 2009 debut album, "I and Love and You," first brought the guys to mainstream attention when it landed at No. 16 on the Billboard charts. Their last record, 2016's "True Sadness," hit No. 1 on the chart, and the following year, the documentary "May it Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers" was released. The documentary follows the band through the making of "True Sadness."