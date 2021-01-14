A very long time ago, I wrote about some music to keep us company while stuck at home.
OK, I just looked it up and this was somehow only nine months ago and right around the time the coronavirus pandemic began. Time is weird. Back then, in March, I suggested music to match different moods and just one album “to keep calm.” (By the way, it was Nathaniel Rateliff’s aptly named record “And It’s Still Alright.”) In retrospect, that doesn’t seem like enough. 2020 held many days where we searched for something to sooth us. And I think we’ll always have those kinds of days, in 2021 and beyond.
For me, there’s something that makes those days better: when I wake up to news of a good song being released. Listening to a good song, whether it’s sad or soothing or fun to sing along to, helps me deal. So in that spirit, here are some new songs that, in some way, can help us keep going.
“Fillin’ My Cup” by Hailey Whitters and Little Big Town
It’s becoming a trademark for Whitters to slide in some big life advice in the middle of catchy one-liners. This fun collaboration with Little Big Town offers a recipe for happily filling your days. It calls for, among other things, “one part happy and one part chaos.”
“Bring it Back My Way” by Airpark and Erin Rae
Nashville-based duo Airpark said they hope this new tune, which they released Friday, “brings you a little tranquility at the end of this heavy week.” With the help of Erin Rae’s sweepingly soothing vocals, this song is packed with moments of peace.
“It’s Time to Go” by Taylor Swift
Swift surprised us again last week, when she released two bonus tracks for her album “Evermore.” “It’s Time to Go,” she wrote on Instagram, “is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave.” And it’s one you can listen to when your mind says it’s time for a reset.
“Words” by Barry Gibb featuring Dolly Parton
A hit song got a twangy remake from two icons when Parton and Gibb, of the Bee Gees, teamed up on a new version of “Words.” Their voices are lovely together and set a hopeful tone.
“New Song” by Maggie Rogers
Rogers released “Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011-2016” last month, showcasing a slower sound than fans heard on the singer-songwriter’s breakout album, “Heard It In A Past Life.” “New Song” is one of my favorites so far.
“Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo is best known for her role in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which airs on Disney+. She released her debut single last week, called “Drivers License,” an emotional track that really shows off her pipes.
“Girl like Me” by Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R.
Sullivan says her new album, “Heaux Tales,” is about “today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are.” Among her many moving songs is a must-hear collaboration with H.E.R. called “Girl Like Me.”
“Stay Next To Me” by Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler
I’m a fan of everything Cutler puts out. This upbeat song is all about wanting someone to be there with you no matter what happens. Which seems pretty relatable during a pandemic.
”Weeping In The Promised Land” by John Fogerty
Fogerty, the former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, released a gospel-sounding protest song last week that speaks to some of the last year’s chaotic events. It’s a powerful reflection on what we’ve been through.
”Redemption” by Nathaniel Rateliff
“Just set me free,” Rateliff, a beloved Colorado singer, sings on this cathartic song. There’s something endlessly calming about his voice, especially when he’s singing about the search for peace.