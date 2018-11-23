WASHINGTON • “T-shirts and tote bags, ladies,” called a businessman, brandishing an arm heavy with Michelle Obama’s smiling face. The “ladies” were Obama’s fans, who descended on downtown for the third stop on the former first lady’s “Becoming” book tour.
“Make ‘em jealous at work,” another hawker cried as thousands squeezed into the Capital One Arena to hear from the woman whom event host Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, called “a badass.”
But first, the merchandise.
Michelle calendars were being sold. A table was covered with DVDs of her “five most inspiring speeches.” Custom clutch purses were decorated with what appeared to be all of her magazine covers. And then came Michelle buttons, Michelle wallets, Michelle beanies. There was even a Michelle fanny pack. And that was just outside.
Inside, the “official” tour T-shirt sold for $35. If you wanted long sleeves, it was $50. Onesies for budding Michelle fanatics were $20.
It’s hard to define when a book tour is no longer really a book tour. Is it when it’s selling out basketball arenas? Check. When the tickets are going for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars? Check. When white parents are bringing their 10-year-olds as a treat (and a lesson), and grown black women are bringing their 70-year-old mothers for the same reason? Check and check.
The rock star-level event comes to Denver next month with a Dec. 13 stop at Pepsi Center.
Inside the Washington arena, Obama’s personal playlist was blasting — Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Alessia Cara, Mary J. Blige — while photos of her through the years flashed across the big screens.
Thirty minutes after the event was to begin, a line of attendees was still around the block.
Meanwhile, the crowd indoors was whipped into a frenzy with a video montage of Obama’s greatest dancing hits — with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Barack Obama and that one time with a turnip.
Finally, a voice rose from behind the billowing ivy curtains on the main stage.
“Hey, Washington, D.C.!” boomed the former first lady from backstage at 8:47 p.m. “I have one question for you: Who are you becoming?”
With Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” playing in the background, Obama strutted onstage in a drapey black pantsuit accented on one side with crystals. The applause shook the room, but just as suddenly, a devout hush took over.
For the next 90 minutes, Jarrett provided the road signs to Obama’s life story as the former first lady dived into one story after another from her childhood onward.
Obama’s voice echoed through the sold-out arena as she dispensed truism after truism about overcoming self-doubt, ignoring insults but admitting the pain, and putting yourself first.
It’s been almost two years since Obama was first lady, but to her fans in packed arenas and those who helped “Becoming” sell 725,000 units on its first day of release — it kind of feels as if she never left.