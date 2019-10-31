Usually when you buy a ticket to a show, you know who is playing. You probably bought it specifically to see them.
Not in this case.
On a recent evening, I bought a ticket to a concert and I had no idea who was playing or where I was going.
It could go one of two ways, right? Really weird. Or really good.
Spoiler alert. It was great.
Sofar Sounds puts on weekly secret pop-up shows in Denver and more than 400 other cities around the world.
It started in 2009 when Rafe Offer invited some friends over to a London living room for a low-key show. There were eight people there.
Sofar has now hosted over 22,000 secret shows. At more houses. And at breweries, car shops, churches, shoe stores and other nontraditional spaces. One happened on the top of a ski jump in Norway.
The idea is to strip down the live show experience — keeping some of the best parts and leaving the rest. These shows are intimate (at the most, 150 people are in the audience) and feature hand-picked artists from a wide array of genres. In my experience, you actually interact with the musicians and other people in the crowd.
In a lot of ways, it’s the opposite of a normal concert experience. In a lot of ways, that’s a good thing.
Brandy Sachen, Sofar Sounds’ city director in Denver, didn’t know what to expect when she attended her first Sofar show a few years back.
“On top of the sense of excitement you get from a normal concert, there’s also a sense of surprise and wonderment,” she said.
After one, she kept seeking them out.
“I was blown away by the community that was instantly welcoming,” she said. “Everyone is there for the same thing and focused on the music.”
Usually during a concert, you’ll see a sea of cellphones capturing photos and videos. I typically take out my phone more than I should.
During Sofar shows, attendees are asked not to text or talk.
“To be honest, I wish that happened everywhere,” Sachen said.
When your phone is away, you’re forced to take in what’s happening in front of you. And that can make for a memorable show.
“If you think about the traditional concert experience, you deal with a lot of distractions,” Sachen said. “There’s always someone who is 5 foot 2 who can’t see, someone spilling beer on you or you’re hearing about someone’s Tinder date.”
None of that would go down at a Sofar show.
If you want to go to a Sofar show, you scroll through listings that tell you the time of the show and what neighborhood it’s in. But that’s all you get.
After getting my ticket — which you get after putting your name in a lottery — I was sent an email on the day of the show with an address. It was Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey. I walked in and saw the makeshift performance area was in the middle of a distillery. You could smell the whiskey being made.
Every concert features three acts and none are considered openers or headliners. I saw Denver-based acts Tim Ostdiek, Danae Simone and Bear and the Beast, and each offered a different style of tunes.
And without the distraction of my phone or other people chatting, my focus was all on the music.
It reminded me of attending a living room show hosted by Undertow. At these kinds of shows, it feels like it’s just you and your friends and a really good band.
That feeling is why, Sachen says, Sofar has grown so much.
It landed in Denver five years ago and now hosts 30 to 35 shows per month. Shows have expanded into cities such as Lakewood.
As for shows in Colorado Springs?
“Hopefully soon,” she said.
Sachen’s favorite part of Sofar Sounds is that it often introduces people to up-and-coming bands. She compares it to Spotify’s “Discover Weekly” playlist, which curates songs for listeners that they haven’t heard but would probably like.
“It’s a way to discover these artists I had never heard before,” she said. “And they might not be a band you’d stumble on otherwise.”
But no act is too large or famous for a Sofar show. Ed Sheehan played one in Washington D.C., for example, and Sachen said plenty of acts have played small Sofar shows right before hitting it big.
“For a lot of these artists, you’re not going to catch them in a space like that again,” she said.
Ultimately, Sofar has the magic of surprise on its side, which you don’t get as much when going to shows at traditional venues.
“I never expect for a show at Red Rocks to be the same as Bluebird,” Sashen said. “Every concert experience has certain vibes that you can count on.”
For Sofar concerts, you can count on good vibes. Even if you can’t count on knowing much else.