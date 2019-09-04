MORRISON • Justin Vernon is the kind of guy who does what he wants.
The man behind Bon Iver famously holed himself up in a hunting cabin in Wisconsin to record the songs that would make him an indie folk giant. Then, because he wanted to, he changed course — Bon Iver’s current noisy pop sound is far from the guitar strums his fans first fell in love with.
Bon Iver also is known for being selective about touring, so you could bet Vernon and the crew made a point to play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, only three days into a six-week tour supporting their newest record, “i, i,” which was released Aug. 8.
With the help of awesome lighting, stage effects and a versatile five-piece backing band, he crafted an eclectic and electric show that felt specifically tailored for Bon Iver’s first Red Rocks show since 2012.
And, as soon as the show began, he made it clear this was not just coffee shop music. During one of his early songs, "iMi," you could feel the bass beat in your chest.
The 22-song set included a healthy amount of new songs, including the hit, “Hey, Ma,” which came fifth in the show and invited the first excited response from the sold-out crowd. The set list was different from that of Bon Iver’s first show on tour in Montana.
Before the main event, opener Sharon Van Etten rocked out on stage while the sun was setting and while thousands of people piled into their seats. She didn’t speak a word until nearly the end of her set. “Hello,” she said. “Now that it’s dark and I can’t see so many eyes, I have the confidence to say something.”
Van Etten shared her gratitude for Vernon. “He really took me under his wing,” she said, before playing “Love More,” a song of hers that Vernon covered years ago with The National.
More than 10 songs in, Vernon addressed his fans, saying it was an honor to be at Red Rocks and to celebrate between “two big rocks.”
I am surprised Vernon didn’t play his biggest hit, “Skinny Love,” so much so that, after the stage lights went down, I asked my seat neighbors if I had somehow missed the song. But “Skinny Love” would have been impossible to miss, and I’m sure many in the crowd missed hearing it Tuesday.
My only explanation is Vernon just didn’t want to play “Skinny Love," which the most passive of fans associate with Bon Iver. And, with so many new songs to play and other strong options in his growing catalog, he's at the point where he can do whatever he wants. And, so, he does.
Vernon also, by the way, didn't play his newest release, a collaboration with Kanye West and Francis and the Lights called "Take Me to the Light."
Fans of his folkier days, though, were treated to “Lump Sum,” the second song on Bon Iver’s 2008 record, “For Emma, Forever Ago.”
Vernon introduced it this way: “This is an old song we haven’t played in a while.”
There wasn’t a boring second, visually or sonically, in the show. Vernon, who started off singing with his eyes closed, got more energetic as the show went on, during songs such as “Faith,” “33, God,” “Naeem" and "RABi."
Bon Iver’s music isn’t ideal for dancing, but people swayed along and others sat on the edge of their seats and kept their eyes locked on the stage.
For the encore, Vernon changed the pace again with “Holocene,” a slow build of a song that references the idea of feeling small when surrounded by something big and beautiful. It’s anchored by the words, “And at once I knew, I was not magnificent.” Like other Bon Iver songs, the lyrics are incredibly random, but somehow still purposeful. You feel the emotion Vernon is getting at.
It was the perfect choice for the setting of Red Rocks, the kind of place you can't help but look around in awe and where you can't help but feel small.
Among the nearly 10,000 people in the crowd, I talked to fans who had traveled from Texas and Chicago for the show. One woman flew in earlier that day from Peru.
Like Vernon, they were all where they wanted to be on a Tuesday night.