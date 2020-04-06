None of this. That’s how much of this Brie Groves could’ve imagined happening.
Anchoring the morning news from her basement? On her iPhone? Never in the cards. Nor was working from home with her husband and two little boys. And keeping her babies, ages 1 and 3, busy during a stay-at-home order? Are you crazy?
She couldn’t have predicted being pregnant during a pandemic. Or how scary it would feel to be due in a month.
Weeks ago, this reality would’ve been reserved for her wildest dreams. Now, Groves wakes up with nightmares.
“What am I going to do?” she wonders in the middle of the night. “This baby’s life is in my hands. What do I do?”
She worries about walking into a hospital, where she could potentially be exposed to the virus. And she worries about being limited to one guest, or no guests, during labor.
“Giving birth right now is beyond terrifying,” Groves said. “You’re going to go in and go through major trauma, possibly without my husband there. It is a really scary time to be pregnant. It just is.”
It’s also a scary time to be a person, a journalist and mother.
“It’s overwhelming,” she says. “It’s just a lot.”
Groves is juggling it all. And still smiling.
As the coronavirus arrived in Colorado, reporters at KOAA, like other Pikes Peak region residents who could, began doing their jobs from home. Anchors at the station began social distancing in the studio.
After reading that pregnant women are more susceptible to the virus, Groves brought up working from home to her bosses. She knew it would be “a whole new beast to figure out.”
But Groves thought about the baby in her belly and didn’t want to take any risks. The unprecedented plan was a go.
She’s not alone in the unusual move. NBC's “TODAY” show anchor Savannah Guthrie also broadcasted from home for several days. More KOAA anchors could follow, Groves said.
“We tell all of you, ‘Stay home. Slow the spread of the coronavirus,’” Groves told her Facebook followers at the time. “Now, I’m just practicing what I preach here.”
Putting on the show outside the studio has taken practice.
She set up a makeshift studio in a basement guest bedroom consisting of a laptop stacked on top of a toy bin and children’s books. Her temporary anchor chair is heightened by two yellow throw pillows.
She rigs lighting and a cell phone to join her co-anchor, Ira Cronin, live by 4:30 a.m. each weekday.
It’s not without stress. There’s often a delay between streams, so talking back-and-forth isn’t seamless.
“Girl, let me tell you,” Groves says, with a laugh and head shake. “I don’t know how it works. I was going to rip my hair out and cry a lot last week. It just feels like I’m on an island trying to figure out the technology.”
She’s also waking up by 2 a.m. Which is never easy, but even less so now.
“To be honest, it’s hard to wake up and come downstairs and be awake enough for TV,” she said. “At the studio, it’s like, ‘I’m here, I’m ready to go.’ Here, I can lay in that bed beside me. I can have my slippers and sweatpants on.”
Instead, she tiptoes to the kitchen to make coffee so she doesn't wake anyone up. She goes downstairs to put makeup on and get dressed. She sits in front of a cell phone, ready to tell viewers what’s going on in the world.
The hardest part, she says, is juggling being home with her kids.
“Work for me was more like a little vacation,” she said. “You catch your sanity, it’s quiet, you get your work done.”
And you know chaos awaits you at home. Now, chaos is always around.
Initially, she worried about viewers hearing her boys in the background yell for her or scurrying in without clothes on.
“But you know what. Then I thought, who cares?” she said. “If they ran and came on my lap, welcome to reality. That’s probably going to happen.”
Her boys do have a lot of energy to get out while being stuck at home 24/7.
“That’s the hardest struggle is them understanding that mom and dad are home, but we’re not home to like play and we’re not constantly accessible,” she said.
When she has struggles like that, Groves turns to the Facebook group she started, called “Brie and Baby Three.” In the online community, parents share everything from cute family photos to tips on where to buy a thermometer.
“We’re navigating all this together,” she said. “It’s new for all of us.”
Meanwhile, she’s also reporting on one of the biggest stories of her career.
“This is something the whole world is going to remember,” Groves said. “This is a huge story, this is a global story.”
Her story is still unfolding. She doesn’t yet know her birth plan.
“It’s going to be terrifying to walk into a hospital,” she said. “It’s really scary to think our entire country is shut down right now. And then to bring a new life into that…”
As much as the worries weigh on her, she spends more time trying to be positive.
She’s thankful for a healthy family and a job she can do, she’s learned, from home. And whatever happens, she’ll share it online.
“I totally live my life as an open book,” she said. “It’s easier for me to accidentally put my life out there than to filter it and keep it in.”