Gazette reporter Stephanie Earls has written the beginning of a spooky tale. How it ends is up to you. Creative writers in grades one through eight are invited to finish the story, in 250 words or fewer, for the chance to win Halloween-themed prizes and publication in The Gazette. Email entries to stephanie.earls@gazette.com by Oct. 24. Entries must include the writer’s full name, grade level, school and contact information.
The Haunted Pumpkin Patch
A female pumpkin flower looks like an upside down Kleenex ghost.
“Except it’s green and orange and you probably shouldn’t blow your nose into it,” said Claire, eliciting a chorus of giggles from the half-dozen Brownie Scouts visiting her house for a gardening demonstration.
The girls followed her through the gate and into the garden patch, where in late spring Claire had planted a handful of pumpkin seeds. They had to step carefully to avoid trampling the finger-thick vines that now snaked, well, everywhere. The backyard looked like the Jolly Green Giant had stumbled by and spilled his giant salad.
“All those flowers you see are pumpkin plant flowers, but the only ones that can grow into pumpkins are the ones that have that ‘ghost head’ on the bottom,” Claire said. “And that’s only if a bee visits and deposits some pollen.”
She’d been out to tend the patch that morning, and it had been full of baby girl flowers on the verge of blooming. Now she couldn’t find a single one.
Claire was bent over, searching, when she felt a tap on her shoulder. It was a 10-year-old named Mia, who was wide-eyed and pointing at a spot just up ahead.
“Is that a pumpkin?”
Claire looked. It was indeed a pumpkin, the biggest she had ever seen. It was at least as tall as her knees, and it seemed to be growing before their very eyes. As Claire picked her way closer, she heard a rustling sound as plate-sized leaves were displaced by supernatural growth. By the time she reached it, the pumpkin was as tall as her waist and it was still going, bulging through a series of contortions, the color of its skin morphing from green to orange.
It stopped when it was roughly the size of her dad’s minivan.
“I’ve never seen a pumpkin like that at Safeway,” said Mia, as she slowly circled the monster gourd. “Hey! There’s a little door over here and it’s got a ‘Welcome’ sign on it.”
Before Claire could stop her, Mia had pushed open the door and disappeared inside.
TO BE FINISHED, BY YOU!