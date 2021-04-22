They have music bragging rights at home in Monument and are Gazette Best of the Springs winners.
Perfect timing as Ashtonz and WireWood Station have a throwdown Friday on stage at Boot Barn Hall to benefit the nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares. Then, on Sunday, they’ll be in the 2021 Best of the Springs in The Gazette.
Beneficiary Tri-Lakes Cares calls the evening “A Tri-Lakes Triumph.”
The nonprofit, a Gazette Empty Stocking Fund partner agency, has had to restrict on-site services during COVID-19 but continued to offer no-contact community, volunteer-supported programs such as a food pantry and financial and medical assistance services.
About the music: Charlie Searle, part of the Tri-Lakes area Searle Ranch Grass-Fed Beef family, created Ashtonz after a spontaneous gig at his 30-year high school reunion in Evergreen. They had some fun with the name of a friend, “Ashton,” and became Ashtonz, explaining in a Gazette story, “Don’t be an ‘Ashtone,’” a term of “nonendearment,” Searle said, laughing.
It was all about having fun, he said, and they don’t take themselves too seriously.
The group performs all around the region with rock/pop/country/folk. (Facebook.com/ashchaz)
WireWood Station, named “Best Acoustic Band in Colorado” at Rocky Mountain Music Festival and a multi-year Best of the Springs winner, was formed in 2012 and is a popular grouping of fiddle, bluegrass guitars and bass.
Led by a classically trained violinist, the group performs Americana and country all around the area. There’s experience opening for Charlie Daniels, The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackhawk and Dwight Yoakam.
The name WireWood Station comes from the strings and wood sounds made during acoustic music. (wirewood-station.com)