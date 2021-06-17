I’ve been talking about wanting live music to be back since about the first week that the pandemic took it away from us.
And now that I’ve been able to see live music again, I’m beyond happy and relieved that concerts are back and, it seems, coming back in full force.
So, don’t take this the wrong way: It also feels weird to have live music back, right? Like, it’s just happening all of the sudden again? And we just have to remember how to dance or how to be around a lot of people or how the magic of live music is going to make us feel. Again, this is all good. And I expected live music’s return to be good and emotional. But I didn’t expect some aspects of it.
It feels like all of the sudden I went from a world where I stayed home and mostly only saw my two roommates to a world where I’m buying concert tickets again and standing close to strangers while we all experience something beautiful.
I think it’s OK to feel excited about the world returning to normal while also feeling overwhelmed by it. And, as a natural observer type of person, it’s been interesting to observe how people deal with this as well as how I deal with this transition time. In the interest of documenting that transition, here are just a few stray observations about what it feels like to have live music back.
• People will cry. Like, they’ll cry way more than we were used to at pre-COVID shows. At a recent show, before the music had started playing, I sat down next to a woman and asked, “How’s it going?” She excitedly threw her hands up and said, “Good. This makes it all good.” About one second later, tears filled her eyes. At the end of that same show, I saw a man, who was probably in his 40s and had a beard that screams “tough guy” who admitted he was crying like a baby. At most of the shows I’ve been to in recent weeks, someone has been spotted crying. And sometimes it’s me. I used to only cry at shows during a really sad song when maybe I was going through a sad time. Now, happy tears come to my eyes pretty easily, as I think about how much live music means to me. And I’d venture to say that’s the reason other people are crying at the show, too. Maybe this will go away soon? Maybe not.
• Crowds feel odd. Remember when we weren’t around crowds for a long time? And now we are again? It can feel over-stimulating to be around so many people and to stand so close to people again after so much talk about distancing ourselves from others.
• We all feel weird. I say this because I’ve heard the word “weird” so many times recently, as musicians describe how weird it is to be playing again and how people in the audience tell me how weird it feels, too. In a good way. I think we’re all re-learning how to be social in general. How do we do small talk? How do we meet someone new? The good thing is we all feel weird together.
Maybe a lot has changed, but one thing hasn’t. I still want to go to all the shows I can, whether that’s the weekly tradition of Hillside Gardens or seeing shows at Lulu’s Downstairs. You know what else is weird, but awesome? I have shows I’m looking forward to, like Girl in Red at the Gothic Theatre, Machine Gun Kelly at Red Rocks and Tanya Tucker at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. And there will be so many more.