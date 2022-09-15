If you go

What: "Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land is Ours)," works by Gregg Deal

When: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Thursday, runs through Dec. 11

Where: Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

Price: Free; 255-3504, gocadigital.org/exhibitions/gregg-deal

Something else: Take Back the Power Concert with Marcelina Ramirez, Dead Pioneers and Algiers, 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 23, downtown at the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street, free; Visiting Artists & Critics Lecture with Gregg Deal, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 11, Chapman Recital Hall, Ent Center for the Arts, free