Native American artist and activist Gregg Deal’s recipe is equal parts street art, graphic styles and performance art, with generous dollops of punk music, comic books and superhero fiction.
He does it with one prevailing purpose.
“I’m trying to challenge the Western perception,” he said, “and create something that helps move the needle forward of representation of awareness of this country’s first peoples.”
Visitors to downtown Colorado Springs will know the Peyton-based artist’s work. He’s responsible for “Take Back the Power,” the 66-foot-tall mural of his daughter, Sage Deal, on the side of the building at 102 E. Pikes Peak Ave. The piece seeks to bring awareness to Indigenous women, girls and LGTBQ people who face a high risk of going missing or being murdered.
Deal’s new show, “Esoo Tubewade Nummetu (This Land is Ours),” opens with a free reception from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery at Ent Center for the Arts. It runs through Dec. 11.
He and his punk band, Dead Pioneers, also will perform at a Take Back the Power Concert alongside poet and activist Marcelina Ramirez and post-punk rock band Algiers. The free show is 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 23 downtown at Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street. Deal also will speak in a Visiting Artists & Critics Lecture on Oct. 11 at Ent Center for the Arts.
Activist art like Deal’s can be tricky, said exhibit curator and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Galleries of Contemporary art director Daisy McGowan. Though it might seem simple for an artist to include a strong social message in their work, it’s often hard to do well, she said.
“People get turned off by a message that’s too strong in one direction or another,” McGowan said. “They decide right away if they do or don’t agree with it. He’s taken the work in more abstract directions where it’s distilled down.”
Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, who moved to the area seven years ago from Washington, D.C., with his wife and five children, sees hope for the representation of Native peoples in the culture. He cites the TV shows “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls,” as well as the new Hulu movie “Prey.” Native people make up the entire casts, he said, and the shows also are informed by Native people.
“It’s progressing, as representation goes up,” Deal said. “But most Americans lack the proper context of understanding the historical, social and poetic ramifications of Native people.”
He believes most people only know of Indigenous peoples’ existence through what they’ve been told by the culture. Stereotypes in popular media have propagated a lot of misconceptions about how they look and talk, such as having certain facial features or skin colors.
“Our existence lives within the bounds of the perception of our existence and not the reality of our existence,” Deal said. “Telling our own stories is happening, but it’s still pretty new.”
11 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Pawtoberfest, Hall of Fame music, Pikes Peak paintings, model train expo, Oktoberfest,
He seeks to make work that doesn’t adhere to the stereotypes. In one such piece in the show — the 25-foot-long and 8-foot-tall “Never Forget” — Deal uses abstract and basket patterns, but also includes images of things that have existed within the U.S., such as the Boy Scouts of America, that have evolved to represent Native people but also misrepresent them.
“Perhaps known, or unbeknownst to many Native tribes and communities, the Boy Scouts of America have been using an extensive amount of Native-themed adornments, Native-inspired regalia, and even full-fledged headdress in Boy Scout ceremonies, gatherings, and outings since the early 1900s,” reported ICT in 2019. The independent, nonprofit news enterprise serves Indigenous communities.
The core message of the exhibit can be found in its title, which makes reference to the fact Indigenous people are not immigrants in this country, said McGowan.
“We’re the immigrants here,” she said. “In the U.S. culture we want to look at the history of Natives in museums or history books — in the past tense. It’s important to honor and recognize artists making work now; otherwise we’re relegating Native American tradition to the history bin, which is putting it in a coffin.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270