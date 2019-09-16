Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Art Garfunkel will bring his "In Close Up" tour to Pikes Peak Center on Nov. 20.
Tickets are $39.50 to $79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Garfunkel is famous for his former musical partnership with Paul Simon in Simon & Garfunkel, which produced a number of hit songs, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water."
He's also produced a dozen albums as a solo artist, including the latest, "Some Enchanted Evening," in 2007, published a book of poetry and a memoir and racked up roles in a few films along the way.