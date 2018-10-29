Pop superstar Ariana Grande will bring her "Sweetener World Tour" through Denver next year.
She'll perform April 20 at Pepsi Center. Ticket price are to be announced and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Grande's only 25 years old but already has three platinum-selling albums on her resume. Her fourth album, "Sweetener," dropped in August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Some of her hits include "The Way," "Problem," "Side to Side" and "No Tears Left to Cry."
Her career started in 2008 when she performed in the Broadway musical "13."