Editor’s note: “Aquaman” spoilers are below.
Perhaps the biggest eye-opener in “Aquaman” was how the villains were handled.
Namely, they both survived: Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). That’s a superhero movie rarity.
Rematches haven’t been a big thing in superhero cinema, partly because a lot of the excitement of these franchises is seeing who the “new” villain will be in each film. Yes, we know Thanos and his snapping fingers will return, but we knew “Avengers: Infinity War” would have a part two. Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment could just call the next “Aquaman” “Round 2.”
Ocean Master spends most of the film planning the demise of the surface world above water and his bastard brother, Aquaman/Arthur Curry, who represented his biggest threat to the underwater throne of Atlantis. He eventually begs Aquaman to kill him for his failure to win the battle.
But Aquaman refuses, giving his dethroned brother the chance to lay eyes on the long-lost mother (Nicole Kidman’s Atlanna) they thought was dead. Ocean Master realizes that not only was his mother still alive, but also the brother he thought responsible for her death actually rescued her.
Aquaman isn’t likely to be as forgiving of Black Manta. “Aquaman’s” post-credit scene reveals that the villain survived their battle at the midway point of the movie, after he’s found drifting in the water by Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park), the Atlantis-obsessed television pundit who could be the closest thing to a “new” villain in a potential “Aquaman” sequel.
Black Manta’s rage and Dr. Shin’s obsession seem the perfect team. Could they use Black Manta’s abilities to navigate any depth of the seas and break Ocean Master out of prison in Atlantis to help take down Aquaman?
Perhaps director James Wan and his team realized it would be better to bring back two bad guys who look fantastic on the screen than to try to dive into the remains of a rogue gallery that is otherwise severely lacking.
Setting it up to bring these bad guys back for the next adventure in this franchise was the right call.