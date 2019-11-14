Do you think you have a family heirloom or yard sale find that's a hidden treasure? You can find out when the experts from the PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow" come to Colorado next year.
The program, which is part treasure hunt and part history lesson, features a series of specialists from auction houses from around the country that offer free appraisals of collectibles and antiques. The results of what people bring in is often surprising.
Sometimes that dusty antique found in a grandparents basement turns into something worthy of selling at Sotheby's. Other times a vintage toy model of a 1928 Model A Ford car just turns out to be a whiskey decanter.
If you're interested in finding out if what you have is trash or treasure, you can enter to win free tickets right here for the June 9, 2020 appearance of "Antiques Roadshow" when the series comes to Estes Park.
You must have a ticket to enter the event, there won't be any available at the door. Good luck!