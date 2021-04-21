Mitch Yellen, founder of Altitude Hospitality Group, recently launched the first phase of Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 616 S. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs.
Yellen is equally excited about the second phase for the multi-use building. He anticipates reopening Till Kitchen on May 4, an upscale dining experience in the same location as the new Garden of the Gods Market and Café. The space will transition for evening dining each day.
It is headed by award-winning executive chef Phil Griffin, who hails from England and has 25 years of culinary experience, including working with many Michelin-starred chefs.
“He has worked at seven European one Michelin star restaurants,” Yellen said. “And he has hired Devon Spear to assist him, who worked at Marea in New York City, a two Michelin star restaurant. I think we have chefs with the most Michelin star restaurant experience in Colorado Springs.”
The menu includes a variety of small plates, raw bar offerings and entrees such as Griffin’s famous 48-hour braised short ribs and confit pork belly.
