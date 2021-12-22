Fillmore Pizza Kitchen recently opened in the lobby of Best Western Plus Fillmore Inn, just west of Interstate 25 at 3150 N. Chestnut St.
Helming the kitchen is executive chef Adam Vanlengen. Even though pizza is the flagship menu offering, don’t shy away from the calzones, lasagna, meatball sliders, Italian sub sandwiches, salads, garlic knots, wings and spinach artichoke dip. There are also two desserts — cannolis and a giant chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet.
Dine in or order online at DoorDash. Hours are 4-10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Enjoy a full bar with daily happy hour specials running 4-6 p.m. Details: 719-635-5955, fillmorepizzakitchen.com.
Holiday happenings
Here are some places to make the season merry and bright:
• ViewHouse Eatery, 7114 Campus Drive, offers the Ladies Lounge, where women drink free 9-11 p.m. Thursdays. Also, consider the Hollywood New Year’s Eve Party, which starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and runs through 2 a.m. Live music, dancing, a complimentary Champagne toast (at midnight), dinner buffet and party favors will be featured. Ticket options include $25 for general admission, $70 for general admission plus five drink tickets and $75 for general admission plus buffet dinner. Details: 719-394-4137, viewhouse.com/colorado-springs.
• Lee Spirits Co. Tasting Room, 303 W. Colorado 105 in Monument, is showing a holiday classics movie marathon from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Sip on holiday-inspired cocktails while watching classics such as “The Grinch,” “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Food can be ordered from Jarrito Loco or you can bring snacks. Visit facebook.com/LSCMonument.
• The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St. in Denver, offers Atrium Lobby Cocktails and Jazz 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays in December. Also, Back to Business lunches at Ellyngton’s are back from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Details: 303-297-3111, facebook.com/thebrownpalace.
Comfort options
Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, has three fun offerings for diners:
• Maestas’ holiday sides (six servings) include her cornbread stuffing, fresh cranberries and mashed sweet potatoes for $35 each. Also, through Dec. 31, get a free sourdough Boulangerie cinnamon roll with purchase of an entrée. Menus available at susannascomfortcuisine.com. Place orders 48 hours in advance. Free delivery within 6 miles of downtown Colorado Springs.
• Check out Sabor, Maestas’ food trailer, at Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 30.
• Make plans for Valentine’s Day weekend with Maestas’ pop-up dinner, 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 12 at 4315 Team Roper Place. For $65, get a six-course dinner for two with three drink pairings. Limited seating. Place food orders and dinner reservations at susannascomfortcuisine.com.
More Italian
Mici Handcrafted Italian has opened a second Colorado Springs location at 9275 N. Union Blvd. This is its first eatery dedicated specifically to carryout and delivery.
Enjoy Mici’s third-generation lasagna recipe anytime. What’s great is you can pick up a pan of cooked or uncooked lasagna. Cost is $110 per tray, which will serve between 12 and 20. Made with Tuscan meat sauce, it comes with baking instructions. Order 24 hours in advance with cooked or uncooked choice noted on order form.
Pre-order online at miciitalian.com or call 720-295-6109. Available through Jan. 1.
