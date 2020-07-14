Rocky Mountain Women's Film will transform the parking lot of the former Gazette building into a drive-in movie.
The women-led organization, which offers the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival every November, will show a festival favorite, the 2014 documentary "Meet the Patels." The real-life romantic comedy documents the journey of Ravi Patel, an Indian American, who brings his girlfriend home to meet his first-generation Indian immigrant family.
RMWF Drive-in Cinema will open at 704 E. Colorado Ave. at 8 p.m. July 23-25. The parking lot closes at 8:40 p.m. and the film begins at 8:45 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to come or go during the movie. Attendees must watch from inside their car and adhere to physical distancing guidelines and wear a face covering when interacting with staff. Concessions will not be available, but patrons can bring outside food and drink.
Admission is $25 per car. Purchase tickets online at rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.
RMWF seeks to highlight the stories of women and others who are often unheard or unseen, in order to create a more connected community.