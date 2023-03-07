A cinematic feast of fishing is hitting the road in Colorado.

Fly Fishing Film Tour will stop Saturday, March 18, at Colorado Springs' Stargazers Theatre along its annual route meant to inspire anglers for the season ahead. The short, scenic documentaries will show April 5 at Denver's Oriental Theater before playing the next night at Boulder Theater. Tickets can be purchased on the venue websites.

"Come for the action and stay for the giveaways and camaraderie that will feed your fly-fishing addiction," goes the tour's billing.

The films span the waters and species of the world, embarking to northern Australia for the mighty barramundi in "Cape York" while "4 of a Kind" chronicles the search for the elusive africanus across the Arabian Sea.

A southern man's lifelong quest for redfish continues in "Steve's Red" while the golden trout lurking high in the Sierra Nevada is the prize sought in "Cache of Gold." Other movies take us to a rare, wild fishery in Cuba and a century-old competition for a family heirloom.

More information: flyfilmtour.com