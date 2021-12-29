No ice slide for you this year.
The annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival, scheduled for Feb. 5-13, has been canceled due to a recent change in special event funding by Cripple Creek city council.
As of Dec. 1 the city will no longer participate as a financial sponsor in about 15 annual events, including the ice festival, Donkey Derby Days, Top of the World Rodeo and Salute to American Veterans Rally. Instead, the city will provide sanitation needs, including trash and portable restroom costs, and traffic control. The amount of financial support for those services will be based on past or expected attendance numbers.
"For the February event the city was the title sponsor, and it was a significant hit to their budget," said Jeff Mosher, special projects director for the City of Cripple Creek. "There wasn't enough time this year to make up for the sponsorship dollars."
The city will continue to fully fund the 4th of July fireworks and a number of small community events, including Toys for Tots, the Cripple Creek-Victor High School graduation, and the Pikes Peak Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony.
The ice festival, which draws up to 30,000 visitors, features teams of ice carvers from around the country competing to transform 300-pound blocks of ice into works of art. It's a six-figure event, said Mosher, which includes buying blocks of ice and paying the carvers.
"It's a super expensive event. It's cheaper for us to buy the ice in Ohio and have it trucked out here than buy from ice companies in Denver," Mosher said. "We try to cut the cost down. It's a great event. The colder it is, the better it is for carvers, though not for attendance. If it's warm we struggle with melting."
Whether next year's event happens is unknown, though Mosher said there is word one carver might be able to bring in enough sponsorships to restore the festival.
