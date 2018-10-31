10 a.m. Saturday, route begins at St. Vrain Street and proceeds south on Tejon Street to Vermijo Avenue, free; 282-3862 or cosvetsparade.org/home.
One of the biggest Veterans Day parades in the U.S., the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade is expected to attract more than 45,000 spectators to the downtown route Saturday.
This year’s parade, with a theme of “Celebrating 100 Years of Armistice/Veterans Day 1918-2018,” will feature about 4,000 participants from at least 94 organizations, with Living History Colorado re-enactors dressed in uniforms from all military branches, from World War I to today, serving as grand marshals. The group will display military equipment from the past century at the parade grandstand and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
The route commences south on Tejon Street starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, from St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue. Parking is free at all downtown garages.
Many people don’t know the significance of Armistice Day, the original Veterans Day, said Roger Ehrke, who’s been organizing the parade for 19 years. “It started after World War I. We didn’t sign a peace treaty; we signed an armistice, a cease-fire.”
Per History.com, “In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities was declared between the Allied Nations and Germany in World War I, then known as ‘the Great War.’”
Many countries observed Armistice Day after the Treaty of Versailles was signed June 28, 1919, ending WWI. Nov. 11 became a U.S. federal holiday in 1938. After World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day.
“We have 77,000 (retired) veterans here in Colorado Springs, so it’s a point of interest for all the veterans who are in town,” said Ehrke, president of the parade board. “That number doesn’t even include family members, or the other 25,000 to 30,000 active-duty military we have here. In Colorado Springs, we have more than 120,000 military because we have five bases: Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases, the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and the Air Force Academy.”
Each active-duty post is represented in the parade, and the theme changes each year, he said.
“We work really hard to get something out there for the veterans. We’ve got quite a few World War II, Vietnam, Korea and Gulf War veterans here.”
The parade costs $45,000 to stage, and no one pays to participate, Ehrke said. The money is raised from sponsors, listed at covetsparade.org.
A dedicated crew of volunteers, many of whom have been serving more than a decade, ensures that things run smoothly. Colorado Springs Utilities has been volunteering for the parade for more than 15 years, he said.
The local parade is held a week before Veterans Day, Nov. 11, so more veterans and viewers can participate, and veterans can enjoy other activities planned for them on Veterans Day weekend, said Courtney Wall, parade executive assistant.
