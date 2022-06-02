The 38th season of the Colorado College Summer Music Festival has arrived.
The acclaimed showcase focuses on its three-week intensive program, which welcomes 54 advanced student musicians annually. These pre-professionals come from all over the world and play just about everything, from the violin to the bassoon.
Students work closely with faculty to develop their skills, all while participating in chamber music concerts, orchestra performances and a plethora of other musical displays. The outdoor and children’s concerts are open to the public and free. Other festival events require paid tickets, all of which sport various discount opportunities.
The festival runs from Sunday through June 24. Concerts begin Tuesday.
The festival was founded in 1984 by John Giordano, Elmer Peterson and Michael Grace. Susan Grace, the current musical director of the program, took over in 1987 and has been at the helm ever since. Under her care, the festival has grown in length from 10 days to three weeks. The human component has expanded proportionally to duration, and it is due to Susan’s fundraising efforts that every single festival student’s experience is fully paid for.
It’s “not a matter of whether a student can afford it,” says Grace — if you can get in, you can go.
Both Grace and assistant director Ann Van Horn reflect on the importance of harmony within the Summer Music Festival community. The thing that sets the CC program apart from competing festivals, Van Horn and Grace agree, is the intimacy fostered by the small student to faculty ratio (54-to-35), and its intentionally noncompetitive atmosphere. For example, instead of the traditional “concerto competition” between students, CC uses what they call a “concerto reading,” which centers learning while accomplishing the same goals as the concerto competition. This practice is one Grace believes to be unique to the Festival, and underscores its attitude toward an enjoyable and effective student-teacher dynamic.
“You know,” says Grace, “so many times students leave here saying, ‘I’ve learned so much more in these three weeks than I have in my entire time at college.’”
She credits attendees’ depth of learning to the expertise of faculty members like their conductor, Scott Yoo. Talent alone, Grace is quick to emphasize, is not what creates the festival’s tight-knit community, it is passion. It is the faculty’s love for playing music, teaching, and being around their students that makes the Colorado College Summer Music Festival a place that people keep returning to.
It’s also what makes their music so good. “They are just so enthusiastic about playing,” Grace attests, “it just comes across the stage … it winds our audience up.” It’s so wonderful, Van Horn adds, to watch the audience “realize they’re seeing something amazing.”