Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will return to Denver for the first time in five years.
The tenor will perform June 21 with the Colorado Symphony at Pepsi Center. Tickets are $82 to $368 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
Citi card members can purchase pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Dec. 9. Go online to citiprivatepass.com. Fan Club members can purchase pre-sale tickets online at altitudetickets.com from 10 a.m. Dec. 5 through 11 p.m. Dec. 9.
"Sí," Bocelli's first album of new, original material in 14 years, was released in October and topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart for the first time in his career. His concert will feature arias, love songs and crossover hits, as well as material from his latest endeavor.