The American Theatre Guild is bringing “Anastasia” to Colorado Springs next week as part of Pikes Peak Center’s Broadway Series.

Like the popular 1997 animated film, the musical follows the tale of Anya, a young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past, set at the end of the Russian Empire and in Paris in the 1920s.

Veronica Stern, who will play Anya in the upcoming performances, said the character grapples with finding her true identity as Princess Anastasia, the youngest daughter of Tsar Nicholas II of Imperial Russia.

“She’s part of the Romanov family as the audience learns, but she doesn’t quite know that because she has amnesia,” Stern said.

As she searches for answers, Anya ends up going on a journey abroad with two con men, which leads to a series of adventures.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Stern took on the role of Anya to start the second year of the tour, joining the cast on the road, she said.

“Getting to work with the director and this new cast is really exciting,” she said. “It’s even more exciting when you join the tour on the road, and you’re kind of rehearsing in all these different places.”

One thing Stern looks forward to each show is how the audience responds, especially fans of the movie.

“For the most part, we know what to expect,” she said, “but sometimes the audience will surprise you. We get there and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I love Anastasia.’ So it’s a very pleasant surprise.”

The musical, written by playwright Terrence McNally and scored by Stephen Flaherty, is made for all ages to enjoy, Stern said. The showing Monday is “Kids’ Night,” where tickets are buy- one, get-one-free so you can bring the entire family. The musical also will be showing Tuesday and Wednesday at Pikes Peak Center.

“Audiences can look forward to beautiful costumes, beautiful music,” Stern said. “They can really look forward to a solid night of entertainment.”