“Moonbase 8”
Cast: Fred Armisen (“Portlandia”), Tim Heidecker (“Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”), John C. Reilly (“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”)
Airs: The series premieres Sunday on Showtime.
The premise: Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tim Heidecker) and their leader. Cap (John C. Reilly), are eager to qualify for their first lunar mission. The trio are training in the isolated desert of Winslow, Ariz., at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8. While working to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their sanity and whether they’re cut out for space travel.
Highs: When you think of NASA’s great astronauts, the names Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldren, Sally Ride and Guion Bluford come to mind. They had the right stuff. Cap, Rook and Skip do not. They don’t even know what NASA stands for. This and a complete lack of skills is probably why they’ve been training for a moon mission for more than 200 days, frequently getting passed over by more qualified candidates.
The trio seem barely qualified to handle living on their own, yet their dedication to the mission cannot be questioned. They’ll do what needs to be done to make it to the moon, whether that requires moving the base due to some “bad vibes,” making sure the accidental death of NFL tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t getting pinned on them (more on this later) or taking their shirts off and getting skin to skin to remind themselves of what human contact is like. Moonbase 8 might be filled with idiots, but at least they’re dedicated.
The leader of this odd, yet surprisingly dynamic bunch is Robert Caputo, better known as Cap. If you’ve followed the career of John C. Reilly, a beloved character actor who’s just as comfortable in a comedy as he is in a drama, you’ll recognize and likely fall victim to the charms of Cap. Honest, dimwitted and fiercely loyal, Cap is the quintessential Reilly comedic character and drives most of the action in “Moonbase 8.”
Dr. Michael Henai, who goes by Skip, is the brains of the group. The son of a highly respected astronaut, Skip tries hard to escape his father’s shadow. Or he could if he didn’t mention his famous father in every episode. As someone who takes pride in his considerable intellect, it’s always humorous when Skip’s overconfidence is used to make him look foolish.
The most layered member of the group is Scott Sloan, nicknamed Rook. A father of 12, Rook is deeply religious yet can’t quote any verses from the Bible. Conflicted about his purpose, a series of video messages imply plenty of trouble at home, prompting him to consider leaving. Despite being homesick and frequently acting as a walking contradiction, Rook is the most stable team member and keeps Cap and Skip from becoming too extreme.
The first season of “Moonbase 8” is littered with memorable cameos. The aforementioned Travis Kelce is the most surprising and head-scratching, but you can expect to see famous faces both expected (Alia Shawkat from “Arrested Development.”) and unexpected (Fred Grandy from “The Love Boat.”).
Lows: ”Moonbase 8” was created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (“Baskets”), who also serves as series director. This leads to a program with a distinct sense of humor. The comedy here is dry and subtle. If you’re used to watching network sitcoms, this show is not for you.
The biggest issue with this series is that “Moonbase 8” is lacking a straightman/woman. In most comedies of this genre, there’s a rational person baffled by the buffoonery of their co-workers. There is no such person here. Instead the audience is left with that duty, which is a responsibility many viewers won’t feel comfortable with. This is a comedy for a niche audience.
Grade: (B-): Depending on who you ask, “Moonbase 8” is either a hilarious, irreverent comedy or a snoozefest. You’ll have to watch for yourself to see which description is more accurate. For me, I found the series had many more hits than misses.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.
