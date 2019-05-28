Denver Pop Culture Con runs this Friday through Sunday. Celebrity guests get a lot of the attention but there's a lot more to the state's biggest con than getting your picture taken with a movie or TV actor.
I caught up with convention director Christina Angel and programming director Bruce MacIntosh to get the inside scoop on what attendees won't want to miss and how the event has evolved over the years.
Who are some of the big name artists and guest this year you're most excited about?
Bruce: I get excited about what others are looking forward to. This year, that’s Critical Role – I was thrilled to be able to bring this group in for all the fans, and we are one of the only events recently to have all of them in one place.
Christina: I’m looking forward to our many author guests and comics creators who fulfill our Inclusion Mission - such as queer comics publisher Prism Comics/Northwest Press and publisher, editor Hope Nicholson of Bedside Press, authors K.B. Wagers, Andy Mientus, Adam Ellis. Like our attendees, the majority of our Artist Valley identify as female, and we are especially excited about the Romance authors because the industry has evolved so much recently and they are wonderful to us and their fans.
What about local artists and guests? How is Colorado represented?
Bruce: We started this organization to be a source for local artists and writers to exhibit their wares and show how Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region is such a thriving artistic and literary community. Almost half of our merchants – especially Artist Valley – are Colorado-based.
Most of our author guests are home-grown, especially those Romance Authors, many of whom specialize in stories about Colorado-strong relationships and characters, and take place in our beautiful mountains. We have over 75 author guests, and the Colorado authors include names like science-fiction authors Blake Crouch (Dark Matter) and Peter Heller (Dog Stars), and Romance authors Jay Crownover (Rowdy) and Frankie Love (The Mountain Man’s Baby).
This is the eighth year of DPCC. How has the event evolved over the years?
Christina: In so many ways, the con is a different experience every time. Obviously, one of the biggest changes year to year is the size of the event, which in the first five years grew significantly from one con to the next. But the event has evolved and morphed in many ways programmatically. We have always focused on various pop culture fandoms and in particular, their usefulness to education at all levels, and one of our real awakenings was realizing we are not just a “comic con,” despite the fact we chose that moniker at the start.
While it’s true that “comic con” is often synonymous with pop culture conventions, we didn’t feel that it told the whole story. Several years ago, we changed the name of our nonprofit organization to Pop Culture Classroom and in the last year, updated the title of our event to Denver Pop Culture Con, which we feel is more descriptive of what we do. That new name carries over into our new event in Reno in November.
How does Pop Culture Classroom integrate into DPCC?
Christina: It’s important to say that DPCC is Pop Culture Classroom. That is, we consider the con to be a physical manifestation of our mission, on full display. The work we do year-round in the Classroom is supported by the event, but the event itself is also educational.
We encourage fun – wearing your costume, meeting a celebrity, getting your comics or books signed by your favorite creators and authors – but more than this, we also hope our guests earn something in any one of our 800+ hours of curated programming designed to be thoughtful and engaging. We believe that pop culture is a means to better critical thinking and engagement with the world – so we try to include that in every aspect of the event in enjoyable ways.
What is one area of the weekend you wish received more attention? What are some attendees missing out on?
Christina: Programming. Because the convention center is so massive, and the show floor space daunting, many people don’t know or forget that on the street level of the building are dozens of rooms hosting over 800 hours of programming outside of celebrity Q&A sessions. The tracks include Reel Heroes Filmmaker Series, Authors, Education, STEM, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Film and TV, and Costuming and Cosplay, to name a few.
Programming also includes exciting kid- and teen-focused activities and events in The Lab, which is a large space on the show floor dedicated to young folks and can include anything from learning to draw a famous character, to presentations and workshops, to finding out how to one day work for NASA or become an actor. You can learn all about what’s happening in Programming in the printed program and the app, and the full schedule is on our website, www.denverpopculturecon.com under “Programming” in the upper corner menu.
I know of a couple getting married at or around DPCC. What's it like to have fans so excited about the event that they plan big life events around it?
Christina: We have held formal weddings at the con several times. We love that people plan big life events around the show – it’s really the perfect place for it, too. Where else can you be surrounded by all your people in one place?
Bruce: We aren’t the only ones who plan their lives around DPCC. Over 100,000 fans come through the doors over the weekend who have been waiting all year for a special way to express themselves – whether it’s through their cosplay outfit to seeing their favorite guests or stocking up on comic creators, celeb or author autographs!
What are some of the things available for attendees to do when the show floor isn't open?
Christina: I’m glad you asked this because people don’t realize that we’re giving you three full days of stuff to do without leaving the building – and all of it is included in the price of your badge and fun for any age or fandom. The first is what we call Opening Night, and this happens Friday night at the Captain Colorado Stage in Main Events (Bellco Theatre).
We’re hosting comedians, an open-mic stand-up comedy contest called the Tournament of Laughs, professional dueling pianos, and special surprise guests to celebrate the opening day of the con. On Saturday night, we have two events: The first is the Excellence in Graphic Literature (EGL) awards ceremony, which celebrates and honors the great graphic novels created in the last year; this event is more low-key but fun if you want to know who won and join in the fun of an awards event.
The second is our Costume Celebration which takes place at the Captain Colorado Stage in Main Events (Bellco Theatre) and it’s a solid, rollicking good time. We’ll start with a Kids’ Costume Contest, where kids will strut their stuff and show us their costumes, which is cuteness overload. We will follow that with a grownup costume contest, where the audience gets to judge its favorite and select the winners. It’s a great time for everyone!