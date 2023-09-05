Despite weather conditions that were not always conducive to outdoor activity, the Colorado State Fair hosted hundreds of thousands of people from within and outside the state, officials said.

“We had three inches of rain during the fair, and we had days with triple-digit heat, but people still came out to support the state,” said general manager Scott Stoller.

Final attendance numbers were not available at press time, but officials said the final tally could eclipse 500,000, easily besting totals from 2022.

“It was a great turnout, and we heard a lot of positive comments,” Stoller said. “I think it shows that our master plan is working pretty well so far.”

A long-range improvement plan, spearheaded by the fair’s Board of Authority, was finalized in 2021 with an aim toward modernizing certain parts of the fairgrounds while preserving most of the festival’s traditional elements, Stoller said.

Overall, about $10 million in improvements were made over the past 12 months, including an upgrade of the Prairie Avenue main entrance and the addition of a State Fair Plaza, which Stoller said enhanced the overall aesthetic of the fairground, making it feel “a lot better, more inviting and more comfortable” than in years past.

Monetary totals had not been finalized as of Tuesday, but officials said the fair typically brings in about $3 million. The 11-day festival is also a financial boon for the city of Pueblo, pumping tens of millions of dollars into the local economy and supporting hundreds of jobs.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The fairground improvements and concert lineup, combined with the traditional array of carnival rides, a wide variety of foods, rodeos, monster trucks, demolition derby and other elements, made the 2023 State Fair one of the most popular in recent memory, said spokeswoman Lindsey Caroon.

“For me, the heart of the fair is agriculture,” Caroon said, referring to the petting zoo, livestock show and sale, and other events featuring animals and their caretakers. “The 4H and (Future Farmers of America) kids are so invested. They work so hard, and they care so much. It’s my favorite part of the fair, every year, meeting these kids and their families.”

The initial phase of the master plan is nearly complete, according to Stoller. The next step will be the construction of a large, multi-use pavilion that will be used for livestock shows during the fair and for other events during the rest of the year, including horse shows, sporting competitions and consumer events like RV and boat shows.

“The next phase is going to require a little bit of private fundraising, and we’ve already started on that,” Stoller said. “It’s going to require a capital campaign, because the board is looking to raise $40 million to build this space.”

During the planning process, officials develop performance metrics to measure success, and they analyze those metrics afterward, Stoller said. Then the planning process for the following year begins.

“We set goals, and if we don’t meet them, we try to figure out why, and how to do things better,” he said. “If we do meet them, then we set harder goals.”

The main goal is to make each State Fair more memorable than the one before, Stoller said.

“It’s an ‘everybody event,’” he said. “You can come with the whole family, no matter what the age, and everybody’s going to find something to enjoy, both together and individually. That’s what keeps people coming back, year after year.”