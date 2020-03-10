“The Plot Against America”
Cast: Zoe Kazan (“The Big Sick”), Morgan Spector (“Boardwalk Empire”), Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things”), John Turturro (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?”), Anthony Boyle (“The Lost City of Z”), Ben Cole (“Sense8”), Caleb Malis (“Blood Widow”), Azhy Robertson (“Marriage Story”)
Airs: The six-part limited series premieres Monday on HBO .
The premise: “The Plot Against America" imagines an alternate American history. Starting in 1940, its story is told through the eyes of the Levins, a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. They witness the unexpected political rise of Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole) as the aviator-hero captures the presidency behind a slogan of “Vote for Lindbergh or vote for war.” Once elected, Lindbergh steers the country towards fascism.
“The Plot Against America” was created by Ed Burns and David Simon, the duo behind “The Wire.” The series is based on the 2004 Philip Roth novel of the same name.
Highs: “The Plot Against America” opens on the eve of the 1940 presidential election, held in the shadow of World War II. Hitler is walking through Europe and the threat of war weighs on the minds of all Americans.
In our reality, Franklin Delano Roosevelt comfortably defeated Wendell Willkie in 1940 to win his third presidential term. In this world, Charles Lindbergh is considered a political outsider and not a career politician like FDR. He makes a late play for the Republican nomination and wins it.
Famous for his solo flight across the Atlantic 13 years earlier, Lindbergh is an American hero and knows exactly what to say to a country full of isolationists — the United States won’t go to war. Lindbergh has only one problem, he’s antisemitic. Thankfully for him there’s a conservative Jewish rabbi who comes to his assistance.
Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) believes Lindbergh is a good man. Thoughtful and able to work a crowd, Bengeldorf helps smooth over Lindbergh’s rough edges, making him an electable candidate. A chance meeting with Evelyn Finkel (Winona Ryder) leads to a romantic relationship and complications for the Levin family. Evelyn is Bess Levin’s (Zoe Kazan) older sister.
The Levins are at the heart of “The Plot Against America.” Viewers witness the impact of Lindbergh’s rise to power through the eyes of this typical American family. What makes the story of this series so remarkable is the many different ways the Levin family reacts to Lindbergh’s ascension, just like a real family.
Family patriarch Herman Levin (Morgan Spector) is fired up. He’ll tell anyone who listens how dangerous Lindbergh is. Herman is looking to rally his friends and neighbors to vote against Lindbergh. His nephew Alvin (Anthony Boyle) is also angry but takes a more extreme approach. Young and idealistic, he wants to fight. Sometimes that means Alvin fights with his uncle, other times its punching out Nazi sympathizers.
Bess and Herman’s children also feel the impact of the presidential election but in different ways. Sandy (Caleb Malis), their artistic teenager, doesn’t hold the same views as his parents. He idolizes Lindbergh, drawing pictures of his hero and even sneaking out of the house to see him at a rally in New York City. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Phillip (Azhy Robertson) is lost in the shuffle. With his family distracted, he’s often left on his own, which frequently leads to trouble.
The story of each character is unique and compelling. Although members of the Levin family have their own feelings about the action taking place, their disparate reactions create a surprisingly cohesive structure.
Lows: “The Plot Against America” takes its time setting up its story. In the first two episodes I had access to, the pacing is methodical. Some may find this distracting, especially since the series only consists of six episodes and there’s a lot of content to get through. That said, I found the show’s pace refreshing. By the end of episode two I was fully invested in every player.
Grade: (A-): A stellar cast, fascinating characters and an engaging story line make “The Plot Against America” a must-watch limited series.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.