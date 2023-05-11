Comedian Gina Brillon isn’t afraid to disappoint people.

Especially these days — two and a half years into motherhood and living in a post-pandemic world. She’s grown as a human, and she recognizes some of her fans might not love it.

“As you grow, so does your art form,” said Brillon from home in New York City. “Comedy is one art form where sometimes that’s frowned upon. People want the same thing over and over again. That gets boring for artists.”

Unlike most of us, the Bronx-born and raised comedian can trace the path of her growth in her stand-up specials. It was birthing a baby that caused a seismic change in her approach to life and comedy. Nowadays she’s delving more into women’s issues, raising an emotionally intelligent son in a patriarchal society, and doing parenthood differently from her parents did, which can have repercussions within a family, she says.

Despite the more complex and introspective material, Brillon still loves being lighthearted and silly — that will never change.

“I’m unpacking my personal stuff,” she said. “We’re all afraid to admit maybe I wasn’t my best self. Or maybe this wasn’t the path to my best self. People can expect to be challenged.”

Brillon will perform Friday and Saturday at 3E’s Comedy Club.

The Puerto Rican performer found her calling at 14, when she fell in awe with George Carlin and Brett Butler. The former was the first Latino comic she’d seen and with Butler it was seeing an empowered woman on stage being sarcastic and owning her opinions, without a thought to whose feelings were hurt.

“Carlin became my favorite comic and I’m nothing like him, and I have no desire to emulate him,” Brillon said. “I like that there is only one Carlin or Richard Pryor, in terms of persona and point of view. I’m looking for the first Gina Brillon.”

By 17, she was working the crowds and spent the next portion of her career performing in clubs around the country. In 2014, a spot she did on comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Comedy Central show “Stand-Up Revolution” plopped her into the big time. While editing the show, Iglesias, whom she hadn’t yet met, sent out a tweet telling people to follow her because she was so funny. She woke up to a mass of new fans. He then invited her on tour and produced her 2014 debut special, “Pacifically Speaking.”

Since then Brillon has released two more specials, including the award-winning “The Floor is Lava,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She’s made the talk show rounds, including “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and appeared on TV shows “Kevin Can Wait” and “The Conners.”

And she was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021.

When it comes to her comedy superpower, she knows it might sound cliche, but it’s how much she loves the artistry of stand-up and the growth you can witness. She again points to Carlin and the way he matured throughout his career, moving from being a suit and tie comedian to the long-haired rebel who made social commentary his thing. “The beauty of it is you can create your own path,” Brillon said. “When you love something so much, you can fall into a flow state very easily.”

