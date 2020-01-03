American Aquarium
When: 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
Price: $20 to $25; 303-377-1666, bluebirdtheater.net
Sobriety, marriage, having a baby, an election and the departure of his former bandmates have populated the last two albums of BJ Barham’s group American Aquarium. He founded the folk-infused Southern rock band in 2006. Their latest album is aptly titled “Things Change.”
The Lawless
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.
Price: $12, $25 VIP; 634-4653, goldroomlive.com
According to the internet, swamp rock was born in the ‘50s and ‘60s at the hands of Cajun teens. The genre combines New Orleans-style rhythm and blues, country and Western with traditional French Louisiana musical influences. If that sounds like home to you, check out The Lawless, a Texas band who’ll bring their Lucky 13 Tour to town in support of their debut album, “Lost Out There.”
Pump Up the Jam ‘90s Party
When: 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.
Price: $10; 634-4653, goldroomlive.com
Grunge rock, girl groups, boy bands. Music of the ‘90s still speaks to some of us. DJ Prominent will take a spin through the hits of the decade while you own the dance floor wearing your best flannel, overalls, choker necklaces and butterfly clips.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” by Colorado Symphony
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $15 to $94; 877-292-7979, coloradosymphony.org
The orchestra will perform the full film score as the Harry Potter saga unfurls on a giant screen. Harry and his friends face down the Dark Lord Voldemort in the final battle for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Get the Axe
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.
Price: $5-$10; 227-7625, ticketweb.com
Music by the local rock band tells one long story, themed with mental illness, the three personas of the self and the horrors of war. They’ve been showcasing their work in media projects over the last few months in anticipation of their first album.
Nappy Roots
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.
Price: $10 to $15; 227-7625, ticketweb.com
Here’s what you need to know about the rap quartet from Louisville, Ky.: Two of its members are named Fish Scales and Skinny DeVille. The four men met in 1995 at Western Kentucky University, and went on to fame with singles including “Po’ Folks”, “Awnaw”, “Roun’ The Globe” and “Good Day.” Shane Smith and the Saints, with Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts, Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood
Price: $18-$20; 303-789-9206, axs.com
The Austin, Texas, five-piece folk rock and Americana band Shane Smith and the Saints rolls into Denver this weekend. They’re fresh off their latest album, “Hail Mary,” and often lauded for their harmonies and storytelling genius.
MusicFest
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Steamboat Springs
Price: Prices range depending on lodging; 888-754-8447, themusicfest.com
There’s one long party happening at Steamboat Springs this weekend. Come for more than 200 hours of live Texas and Americana music by dozens of artists, the dope slopes and cozy lodging all over town. Musicians include Aaron Watson, Casey Donahew, Cody Canada and the Departed, Lorrie Morgan, Pat Green and Reckless Kelly. Though there are no individual concert tickets available, everybody’s welcome at the free daily MusicFest outdoor concerts.
Also happening
• First Friday '80s dance party, 9 p.m. Friday, Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, free, facebook.com/lulusdownstairs
• Matinee Music at Tap Traders, with Front Range Big Band Combo, 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., $10 admission, $2 discount for donation of any non-perishable food product; 434-2954, taptraderscoloradosprings.com
• Worry, 7 p.m. Friday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $5-$10; 227-7625, ticketweb.com
• Silver & Smoke, with Two Faces West, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $13-$15; 303-377-1666, bluebirdtheater.net
• Float Like a Buffalo, with Pamlico Sounds and The Great Salmon Famine, 8 p.m. Friday, Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $15-$18; 303-377-1666, bluebirdtheater.net