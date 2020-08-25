The reality TV singing competition must go on.

Colorado Springs resident to appear on "American Idol"

This year, "American Idol" is finding its contestants through the power of technology. The TV show's "Idol Across America" will give hopeful singers a chance to hit their best notes via a Zoom audition. The live virtual opportunity also will allow the competition to seek out contestants in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show was created. Colorado gets its chance Sept. 1, though you can choose any audition date regardless of your location.

You must be 15 to 28. Reserve your audition time or submit your full audition online at abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.

