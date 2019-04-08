She was the little girl whose non-moving mouth set tongues wagging.
Singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne, winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2017 and "America's Got Talent: The Champions" this year, will bring her "Fresh Out of the Box" tour to Pikes Peak Center on Oct. 6.
Tickets are $29.75 to $49.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. VIP tickets are $99.75 and include a meet-and-greet with Lynne. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The Oklahoma native was 12 when she won the reality show contest in a landslide vote. Folks across the country fell in love with her ability to bring her puppet friends to life, including overdramatic Petunia the rabbit, the shy Oscar the mouse and Edna, an old and sarcastic woman.