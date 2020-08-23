A long list of popular Christian singers is coming together this week for a virtual concert aimed at raising money for children impacted by COVID-19 and other natural disasters.
Three Christian humanitarian organizations — Colorado Springs-based Compassion International, Food for the Hungry and World Vision — will host the “Unite to Fight Poverty” concert Friday with a lineup including TobyMac, Hillsong Worship, Steven Curtis Chapman and Natalie Grant.
Hosted by “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff and author/speaker Carlos Whittaker, the two-hour concert also will feature performances by Kirk Franklin, For King & Country, Tamela Mann, Michael W. Smith, Matthew West, CeCe Winans, Zach Williams, Mandisa, Big Daddy Weave, Matt Maher and Phil Wickham, plus appearances from T.D. Jakes, Amy Grant, Tori Kelly and Rend Collective.
The show will air on Daystar Television Network and stream on Facebook and YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m.
“We are in the middle of a horrific global pandemic, and it’s easy to forget the epidemic of poverty,” Grant said in a news release. “There are children who need access to medicines, clean water and education. These needs have existed long before now, and the moment we are in has only increased the need. We can be a part of the solution and bringing hope at a time when hope is desperately needed. And I think this event will be full of hope.”
According to the release, 110 million more children are going hungry due to the economic impacts of the pandemic and half a billion more people are at risk of being pushed into extreme poverty.
Funds raised will go to programs preventing the spread of the coronavirus, such as providing clean water and hygiene supplies, and helping families in extreme poverty. To learn more or donate, visit unitetofightpoverty.org.