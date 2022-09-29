The sound, power and emotions of Led Zeppelin’s music got under Clementine’s skin as a young kid.
“Robert Plant sings about love,” she said about the lead singer. “As a romantic teen, it was awesome to listen to that.”
But it was drummer John Bonham who moved her the most.
“When I say the best rock drummer, I don’t mean the most technical or the most innovative,” Clementine said. “There’s nobody that could compare to his feel. It’s an emotional nebulous quality that infuses the music. It has a lot to do with the chemistry between the four players.”
Years later, at 27, after being inspired to learn drums, Clementine and guitarist Gretchen Menn decided to revisit their old musical obsession and start Zepparella, an all-female Zeppelin tribute band. In 2004, they gathered two other women to learn the epochal English rock band’s music and embarked on an adventure Clementine never expected would come to fruition.
“We wanted to learn the parts of our heroes. We thought it would make us better players,” Clementine said. “I thought I’d never be able to play it or play it on stage. It seemed ridiculous to even consider that. It still kind of does.”
The San Francisco-based band will perform Saturday at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center.
Led Zeppelin fans won’t be disappointed. The ladies stay true to the parts of the music fans most want to hear and “try not to step on anything that you’re expecting,” Clementine said. But they also channel the impromptu nature of their idols.
“The reason we’ve been able to do it for so long, and it’s held its interest, is Led Zeppelin built improvisation into their shows and songs,” she said. “Parts where we get to play as a band together, we develop things that are all ours. They’ll be able to sing along and also have their interest held in other ways.”
Stepping into another drummer’s catalog is not without its challenges, though, including playing to a crowd of true fans who also might be true critics. But the possible scrutiny doesn’t deter Clementine.
“I’m sure there are drummers in the audience who have a lot to say about what I’m not doing right. That’s par for the course,” she said. “I want to have most of the people feel the emotion of the songs. If I do that, I’m OK, even if my foot is lame and isn’t Bonham’s foot.”
Before she was a musician, she was a writer. Her first book, “From Bonham to Buddha and Back,” will be out in the next few months. The memoir chronicles Clementine’s three-decades-long journey of beginning to play drums around the same time she started a meditation practice, and how one informs the other.
“Learning how to play a musical instrument and playing one is such a metaphor for finding the center, the stillness within the sound, and our hearts,” she said. “To watch our thoughts, anxieties and minds while also being able to be centered and allow what’s happening to happen. It’s an endless education in both ways. The better I meditate, the better I can play and vice versa.”
