Megan Walsh was 7 when she fell in awe with Celtic Woman, the all-female Irish musical ensemble.
The epic PBS music specials set in atmospheric castles left a mark on Walsh’s young heart. And now, almost two decades later, the 25-year-old soprano from Navan, County Meath, Ireland, is the one singing her heart out in majestic settings as a member of the popular group.
The group will perform Saturday at Pikes Peak Center.
“They were the most beautiful, magical things I’ve ever seen,” Walsh said about the music specials from a tour stop in Oklahoma City. “Celtic Woman is an incredible platform for Irish women. They travel the world and showcase what they are trained to do. It’s a dream for any person to be in something like this.”
Walsh joined the group in 2018, adding the prestigious role to an impressive musical resume packed with achievements: training at London’s Royal Academy of Music and lead roles in such Broadway musicals as “Les Misérables,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Hairspray,” “Cats” and “High School Musical.”
When she was 17, she won a 2014 competition with the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland that sent her to the U.S., where she performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
She might have a classically trained voice, but Walsh loves to belt when it comes to her Broadway musical roles, and dreams of some day scoring the lead role in the “Waitress” musical. Meanwhile, she’s addicted to American R&B singer H.E.R.
“I love classical music,” she said. “I love folk, pop, country. I enjoy just singing.”
Since its debut in 2005, Celtic Woman’s roster has seen women come and go, but the music stays the same. The fusion of traditional and contemporary Irish music celebrates the country’s history, and includes classic and original songs.
The current tour, “Postcards From Ireland,” will feature the group’s most popular songs, as well as material from their new “Postcards From Ireland” album. Walsh likes to call it a “spectacle for the eyes and ears,” with beautiful dresses, a live band and traditional Irish instruments.
“We have never wavered from the love for Irish music,” she said. “We spread the message of love and hope and tell beautiful stories all over the world. People of Irish heritage like to come to the show to connect to the music of their great-grandfather or great-grandmother.”
In the four years she’s been with the group, Walsh has come into her own. She was shy when she joined the group, but has gained confidence and learned to embrace her own gifts as a performer, as well as what she contributes to the ensemble.
She’s also pretty good at nonmusic stuff.
“I’m also like the mom of the group,” Walsh said. “I love to take care of people. We get on so well. Each of us brings something different to the table. We complement each others’ personalities.”
